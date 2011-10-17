* Brent rises to as much as $113; U.S. oil touches $87.71
* Asian shares gain, euro holds firm after weekend G20 meet
* G20 members press upon Europe to resolve debt crisis
By Manash Goswami
SINGAPORE, Oct 17 Brent crude futures climbed
towards $113 on Monday, extending the previous session's sharp
gains on hopes European policymakers would reach an agreement to
tackle the euro zone's debt crisis and help stem a slowdown in
oil demand.
France's Finance Minister Francois Baroin told the Group of
20 major economies over the weekend that Paris and Germany, the
leading euro zone powers, were on their way to agreeing to a
plan to reduce Greece's debt and stop a contagion. That
optimism, and an almost 11 percent slide in prices last month,
is making oil attractive for investors.
Brent crude LCOc1 gained 37 cents to $112.60 a barrel at
0218 GMT, after rising to as much as $113. U.S. crude CLc1
increased 52 cents to $87.32.
"Oil markets have hit a bottom and sentiment is turning
around to positive as the demand outlook improves," said Tetsu
Emori, a fund manager at Astmax Co Ltd in Tokyo. "The market was
oversold because of the pessimism surrounding the global
economy. Investors are finding the prices attractive."
Still, gains were capped as the world's biggest energy
consumer China said on Saturday that apparent oil consumption
grew only 3.2 percent from a year earlier in the third quarter,
down from the 5 percent rise in second quarter and 9.3 percent
in the first quarter.
Asian shares rose on Monday and the euro held firm after the
world's leading economies pressed Europe to act decisively
within eight days to resolve the euro zone's debt crisis. Gold
held steady, while base metals edged higher.
In unusually direct language, G20 finance ministers and
central bankers said they expected an Oct. 23 European Union
summit to "decisively address the current challenges through a
comprehensive plan".
Brent's November contract, which expired on Friday,
surged$3.57 to settle at $114.68 a barrel, the highest close
since Sept. 15. The contract posted a weekly gain of 8.3
percent, the largest since the week to Feb. 25.
U.S. November crude rose $2.57 to settle at $86.80 a barrel
on Friday, the highest settlement since Sept. 20.
DEMAND OUTLOOK
Oil prices were also supported on Friday by U.S. retail
sales, which grew at their fastest pace in seven months in
September, beating expectations, while sales for August and July
were revised higher as well.
The demand outlook for oil will improve during winter when
heating fuel sales get a boost, triggering a rise in crude
requirement, said Emori, who also expects consumption to recover
in the United States and other industrialised nations as
governments work on reviving the economy.
On the other hand, supply disruptions continue in the North
Sea and Nigeria, tightening availability as crude shipments from
Libya remain irregular.
"While a rapid resumption of Libyan production remains a
wild card, until sustained exports are seen, the Brent and light
sweet crude market will remain sensitive to minor disruptions,"
analysts at JPMorgan said in a report.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)