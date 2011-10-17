* German fin min says EU talks will not produce debt plan

* U.S., European equities and euro slip on German remarks

By Robert Gibbons

NEW YORK, Oct 17 Brent crude prices fell nearly 2 percent in light trading volume on Monday after Germany's finance minister said an upcoming European Union summit would not produce a definitive resolution to the euro zone debt crisis.

U.S. crude declined, but brokers and analysts said its losses were limited by trading associated with November crude options expiration and with narrowing the spread between Brent and U.S. crude prices after the November Brent contract expired on Friday.

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said European governments would not present a definitive plan for the sovereign debt crisis at the Oct. 23 summit, curbing investor optimism about prospects for tackling the region's problems. [ID:nB4E7LA00A]

"Germany's comments pulled oil back and the euro fell, strengthening the dollar," said Phil Flynn, analyst at PFGBest Research in Chicago.

ICE Brent crude for December LCOc1 fell $2.07 to settle at $110.16 a barrel, pushing under front-month Brent's 100- and 200-day moving averages after reaching $113.86.

The December Brent contract moved into front-month position after November's expiration on Friday, having posted an 8.3 percent weekly gain -- the largest since the week to Feb. 25.

U.S. front-month November crude CLc1 fell 42 cents to settle at $86.38 a barrel, having swung from $85.88 to $88.18.

"The oil complex obviously got swept up in a de-risking phase that featured a sharp sell-off in the equity markets as well as the euro and industrial commodities," Jim Ritterbusch, president at Ritterbusch & Associates, said in a note.

"But, just as noteworthy, were the sharp losses in the Brent futures relative to (U.S. crude)," Ritterbusch said.

The premium of Brent over its U.S. crude counterpart CL-LCO1=R, now comparing December contracts, narrowed to under $24 a barrel after reaching a record $28.10 on Friday.

U.S. and Brent trading volumes both were under half a million lots with less than an hour left in post-settlement trading and more than 20 percent below their 30-day averages.

U.S. gasoline RBc1 and heating oil HOc1 futures fell, with gasoline slipping 2.9 percent. Some profit-taking was expected after gasoline last week surged more than 17 cents and heating oil 19 cents and trading sources said investors are expecting a pick-up in imports arriving from Europe.

The euro fell, dropping from a one-month high versus the dollar, and the dollar index .DXY strengthened despite the greenback weakening against the yen. [USD/]

Oil's negative correlation to the dollar has jumped in recent weeks as investors seek more or less risk based on the outlook for the euro zone crisis.

U.S. crude's negative correlation touched an all-time high on Monday on a 25-day rolling basis, while Brent's came close to a record.

A gauge of manufacturing in New York State contracted for the fifth month in a row in October as new orders were flat and the outlook for the coming months weakened, the New York Federal Reserve said, adding pressure on oil. [ID:nN1E79G0D0]

Investor hopes had been stoked after finance ministers and central bankers of the Group of 20 economies said on Saturday they expected the EU summit to "decisively address the current challenges through a comprehensive plan". [ID:nL5E7L300R]

But the German minister's remarks lowering expectations about the EU acting to solve the debt woes sent U.S. stocks 2 percent lower and European shares also fell. [.N] [.EU]

