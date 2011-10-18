* Brent premium to WTI drops to less than $23 a barrel
* US crude, product inventories fall - API
* China's GDP growth cools for third straight quarter
* Coming up: US EIA inventory data 1430 GMT Wednesday
By David Sheppard and Matthew Robinson
NEW YORK, Oct 18 Brent oil rose on Tuesday,
turning higher after hitting a one-week low, as strong bank
earnings lifted markets and outweighed pressure from weak
Chinese economic data.
U.S. crude outpaced Brent's gains as part of an unwinding
of the spread between the two major oil benchmarks, sending
Brent's premium to U.S. oil down to less than $23 a barrel
after it hit a record $28.10 on Friday.
Several big market players had built large spread positions
recently, said Richard Ilczyszyn, senior market strategist for
MF Global in Chicago.
"I think this could be an unwind of one of those spreads,"
he said, adding further support for U.S. crude may be coming
from lower inventory levels at the Cushing, Oklahoma delivery
point for the U.S. contract.
Brent crude for December LCOc1 rose 99 cents to settle at
$111.15 a barrel after falling below the 50-day moving average
to touch a seven-day low of $108.45.
U.S. crude for November CLc1 rose $1.96 to settle at
$88.34 a barrel a day before the contract expires.
Crude traded higher in post settlement trade after
Britain's Guardian newspaper reported France and Germany have
have agreed to boost a euro zone financial rescue fund to two
trillion euros ($2.76 trillion) as part of a plan to resolve
the bloc's debt crisis that should win support at Sunday's EU
crisis summit. The crisis has held sway over oil and commodity
markets, as well as equities, for more than two months.
Oil has moved with investment flows in and out of riskier
assets and trading at a tight negative correlation to the
dollar -- which investors buy during risk-averse periods -- in
recent sessions.
Prices dipped in early activity after data showed economic
growth in No. 2 oil consumer China slowed to 9.1 percent in the
third quarter, its third straight quarter of cooling growth and
its weakest expansion since early 2009. [ID:nL3E7LH184]
Reuters calculations suggest implied oil demand in China
rose just 1 percent in September from a year earlier to about
8.9 million barrels per day, its slowest rate of growth so far
this year.
Brent turned positive as U.S. stocks rose. Bank earnings,
though unspectacular, were strong enough to reassure investors
about the sector and overshadow euro zone debt worries and
signs of slowing growth elsewhere. [.N]
INVENTORIES
Data released late Tuesday by the American Petroleum
Institute showed an unexpected drop in crude oil inventories
for the week to Oct. 10, with drawdowns in gasoline and
distillate supplies exceeding analyst forecasts. [nEAP104I00]
The market will be watching for data from the U.S. Energy
Information Administration, due out Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.
(Additional reporting by Gene Ramos in New York, Philip
Baillie and Zaida Espana in London and Florence Tan in
