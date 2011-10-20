* Euro zone talks stuck on bailout fund, Sarkozy says

* Asian shares lower, euro capped ahead of Europe summit

* Brent to drop to $106.96/bbl -technicals

* Coming up: Weekly U.S. initial claims; 1230 GMT

By Manash Goswami

SINGAPORE, Oct 20 Brent crude held steady at $108 on Thursday, after plunging 2.5 percent in the previous session on worries a failure to come up with a plan to prevent the euro zone's debt crisis from worsening may hurt oil demand growth.

French President Nicolas Sarkozy flew to Frankfurt to talk with German Chancellor Angela Merkel to try and break a deadlock ahead of a crucial meeting this weekend. Most markets from Asian stocks, grains, gold to the euro fell as a result of the uncertainty and fears Europe's problems may worsen and spread across the globe.

Brent crude LCOc1 rose 15 cents to $108.54 a barrel at 0240 GMT, after plunging $2.76 to settle at $108.39 on Wednesday. U.S. crude CLc1, which expires on Thursday, fell 25 cents to $85.86 after dropping $2.23 to settle at $86.11.

"Investors don't want to take positions until there is a clear sign of a resolution of the debt crisis," said Tetsu Emori, a fund manager at Astmax Co Ltd in Tokyo. "Fundamentally there are factors to support prices, but the economic uncertainty is weighing on sentiment."

Plans to tackle the euro zone debt crisis have stalled with Paris and Berlin at odds over how to increase the firepower of the region's bailout fund, Sarkozy said on Wednesday.

Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty called the slow progress "disconcerting" and the head of the World Bank urged policymakers to take "definite steps," weighing across markets.

The uncertainty comes as Moody's Investor Service lowered Spain's sovereign ratings by two notches and cast doubts on France's triple-A credit rating.

"The fact that Spain's credit rating has been downgraded and Germany is apparently preparing to lower growth domestic forecasts adds to the need for expedient action," analysts at JPMorgan said in a report.

"However, there is room for disappointment as the areas that need to be covered have many inter-related parts and the need for political approval will naturally lead to a less-than-clean outcome."

Brent will fall to $106.96 per barrel, as indicated by a Fibonacci retracement analysis, while U.S. oil will slide to $83.95 per barrel, based on a similar analysis, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Still, stemming a further slide in prices is data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration that showed crude and petroleum product stocks in the world's biggest oil consumer fell sharply last week as crude imports reached a 10-month low and refineries cut processing rates.

Crude stocks fell 4.73 million barrels to 332.9 million barrels in the week to Oct. 14 compared with an analysts poll by Reuters that had projected a 1.8-million-barrel build on average. Gasoline stocks fell 3.32 million barrels to 206.27 million barrels, compared with projections for a 1.3-million-barrel fall. (Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Sugita Katyal)