By Claire Milhench

LONDON, Oct 20 Oil rose to over $109 a barrel on Thursday, supported by tight supply and demand ahead of winter, with the steady return of Libyan oil exports accounted for and unaffected by the death of Muammar Gaddafi.

"The regime had already fallen," said Olivier Jakob, oil analyst at Petromatrix. "It will bring additional peace to the country but oil exports are already in the process of coming back -- so there is no great change to the short-term supply and demand picture."

Oil's move also bucked the trend across the commodities complex as others sold off on euro zone debt concerns.

"The market is very tight ahead of the winter and refiners are bidding for oil," said Christophe Barret, oil analyst at Credit Agricole CIB. "If you look at the supply/demand balances they are appear to be pretty tight now and in Q1 2012. Libya has resumed production but it hasn't yet reached the market."

Brent crude futures LCOc1 were up 95 cents to $109.34 a barrel at 1352 GMT and U.S. crude oil CLc1 was down 8 cents at $86.03 a barrel following a lacklustre jobless claims report.

Brent outperformed other commodities such as copper and gold as fundamentals remained supportive given production problems in the North Sea.

"Everything is hand to mouth. That will keep prices steady. Fundamentals are supporting the market for the first time," said the trader.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts also pointed to Libyan and Nigerian outages but some of these may reverse in the next few months.

Other commodities have been hammered by growing concerns about the euro zone debt crisis after a report that Germany's government had not ruled out postponing a crucial EU Summit planned for the weekend.

"When you look at the prices they are very volatile," said Barret. "The market is looking for direction. We will continue to see erratic movements in prices at least until Sunday when we may have more precise news of what is happening in Europe."

U.S. JOBLESS CLAIMS

On the other side of the Atlantic, U.S. initial jobless claims declined week-on-week to 403,000, but fell short of a Reuters forecast for 400,000 claims.

U.S. crude came off a little but the downside was limited by Wednesday's bullish data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Both crude and oil product stocks in the world's biggest oil consumer fell sharply last week as crude imports reached a 10-month low and refineries cut processing rates.

"This is seen as a bullish sign that the supply in the U.S. is tightening, despite the fact that it is to do with weaker imports, weaker refinery production, and stronger exports, rather than demand picking up," said Carsten Fritsch, an analyst at Commerzbank. (Additional reporting by Manash Goswami in Singapore; Editing by William Hardy)