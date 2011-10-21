* Asian shares inch up, euro clings to overnight gains

* Brent neutral in $106.96-$110.30 range-technicals

* Coming up: Germany's Ifo business climate for Oct; 1230 GMT

By Manash Goswami

SINGAPORE, Oct 21 Brent crude held steady above $109 on Friday, after recovering in the previous session on optimism policymakers will move closer to resolving the euro zone's debt crisis at a meeting this weekend and stem any slowdown in oil demand.

France and Germany said European leaders would examine in detail a global solution to the crisis on Sunday but no decisions would be adopted before a second meeting to be held by Wednesday at the latest.

Brent crude LCOc1 fell 26 cents to $109.5 a barrel at 0321 GMT, after rising to as much as $110. U.S. oil CLc1 gained 29 cents to $86.36 a barrel.

"The market will trade in a very narrow range, between $84 and $88 a barrel for U.S. crude till the outcome of the summit is known," said Ken Hasegawa, a commodities derivatives manager with Newedge Brokerage in Tokyo. "Nobody is willing to take positions at this point."

Investors are worried about the outcome of the talks as deep divisions between France and Germany may mean there will be scant progress on strengthening the euro zone bailout fund. The major sticking point is over how to scale up the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), a 440 billion euro ($600 billion) fund so far used to bail out Portugal and Ireland.

France and Germany disagree over the best way to bolster the facility, with Paris fearing its triple-A credit rating could come under threat if the wrong method is chosen.

The decision to hold another meeting on Wednesday for the heads of state and governments to definitively adopt the global response to the crisis that will be discussed on Sunday is giving investors some hope that policymakers will be able push through a plan to contain the zone's debt issue, Hasegawa said.

"Even if there is no final agreement on Sunday, markets might avoid losing ground," Hasegawa said. "It is not easy to come up with an agreement within one day."

Brent will be neutral in a range of $106.96-$110.30 per barrel, as it is experiencing difficulty in sustaining a short-term downtrend that started from the Oct. 14 high of $114.80, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Wang added that signals for U.S. oil were mixed as the rebound from the previous trading session's low of $84.10 per barrel was too strong.

Oil prices rose in the previous session, bucking a broader sell-off across commodities. The 19-commodity Reuters-Jefferies CRB index settled down 1 percent as cotton, cocoa and coffee joined a plunge led by copper.

Expectations of a colder winter in the United States, which helped push U.S. heating oil HOc1 futures higher, were supporting crude prices.

A strengthening La Nina in the world's top oil consumer this winter will cause colder and wetter weather to the North and drier and warmer conditions in the South, government forecasters said.

U.S. inventories of both crude and products dropped below their five-year averages, Barclays said.

"The surplus has gone, with inventories having fallen almost 1 million barrels a day over the past month relative to the normal seasonal pattern and the latest week showing a decline of 1.8 mb/d relative to the five-year average," Barclays Capital said in a report. (Editing by Himani Sarkar)