* Asian shares inch up, euro clings to overnight gains
* Brent neutral in $106.96-$110.30 range-technicals
* Coming up: Germany's Ifo business climate for Oct; 1230
GMT
By Manash Goswami
SINGAPORE, Oct 21 Brent crude held steady above
$109 on Friday, after recovering in the previous session on
optimism policymakers will move closer to resolving the euro
zone's debt crisis at a meeting this weekend and stem any
slowdown in oil demand.
France and Germany said European leaders would examine in
detail a global solution to the crisis on Sunday but no
decisions would be adopted before a second meeting to be held by
Wednesday at the latest.
Brent crude LCOc1 fell 26 cents to $109.5 a barrel at 0321
GMT, after rising to as much as $110. U.S. oil CLc1 gained 29
cents to $86.36 a barrel.
"The market will trade in a very narrow range, between $84
and $88 a barrel for U.S. crude till the outcome of the summit
is known," said Ken Hasegawa, a commodities derivatives manager
with Newedge Brokerage in Tokyo. "Nobody is willing to take
positions at this point."
Investors are worried about the outcome of the talks as deep
divisions between France and Germany may mean there will be
scant progress on strengthening the euro zone bailout fund. The
major sticking point is over how to scale up the European
Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), a 440 billion euro ($600
billion) fund so far used to bail out Portugal and Ireland.
France and Germany disagree over the best way to bolster the
facility, with Paris fearing its triple-A credit rating could
come under threat if the wrong method is chosen.
The decision to hold another meeting on Wednesday for the
heads of state and governments to definitively adopt the global
response to the crisis that will be discussed on Sunday is
giving investors some hope that policymakers will be able push
through a plan to contain the zone's debt issue, Hasegawa said.
"Even if there is no final agreement on Sunday, markets
might avoid losing ground," Hasegawa said. "It is not easy to
come up with an agreement within one day."
Brent will be neutral in a range of $106.96-$110.30 per
barrel, as it is experiencing difficulty in sustaining a
short-term downtrend that started from the Oct. 14 high of
$114.80, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.
Wang added that signals for U.S. oil were mixed as the
rebound from the previous trading session's low of $84.10 per
barrel was too strong.
Oil prices rose in the previous session, bucking a broader
sell-off across commodities. The 19-commodity Reuters-Jefferies
CRB index settled down 1 percent as cotton, cocoa and
coffee joined a plunge led by copper.
Expectations of a colder winter in the United States, which
helped push U.S. heating oil HOc1 futures higher, were
supporting crude prices.
A strengthening La Nina in the world's top oil consumer this
winter will cause colder and wetter weather to the North and
drier and warmer conditions in the South, government forecasters
said.
U.S. inventories of both crude and products dropped below
their five-year averages, Barclays said.
"The surplus has gone, with inventories having fallen almost
1 million barrels a day over the past month relative to the
normal seasonal pattern and the latest week showing a decline of
1.8 mb/d relative to the five-year average," Barclays Capital
said in a report.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)