* China flash PMI indicates expanding manufacturing
* US crude in backwardation, Dec crude above $90/bbl
* Brent premium to U.S. crude narrows, under $21/bbl
* EU leaders make some progress, to meet again Wednesday
* Coming up: API oil data, 4:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday
(Recasts, updates prices, market activity, changes byline,
moves dateline from previous LONDON)
By Robert Gibbons
NEW YORK, Oct 24 Oil prices jumped on Monday as
data showing expanding manufacturing in the world's No. 2
oil-consumer China and cautious hope that Europe can resolve
its debt problems offset weak data from Europe.
U.S. crude's price rise outpaced Brent, pushing above $90 a
barrel and its 100-day moving average and putting U.S. into
backwardation, where the front-month price exceeds the prices
further out CL-1=R. [ID:nN1E79N0NE]
The stronger U.S. gains narrowed Brent's premium to its
U.S. counterpart CL-LCO1=R to under $21 a barrel.
Crude prices also got a boost from a weak dollar, which
fell near a record low against the yen, and a supported euro.
[USD/]
China's manufacturing sector expanded in October, snapping
three months of contraction, according to the HSBC purchasing
managers' index (PMI). [ID:nL3E7LL1AE]
The flash PMI rose to 51.1 in October from September's
final reading of 49.9, rising back above the 50-point level
demarcating expansion for the first time since June.
"The Chinese PMI number is better than expected and that is
one of the main reasons for the rise," Christophe Barret of
Credit Agricole said. "Prices are volatile so the price could
be corrected later in the day."
"There is still much uncertainty around talks for a
solution to the euro-zone debt crisis and we are waiting for
something more clear to emerge from the meetings," he added.
ICE Brent December crude LCOc1 rose $1.40 to $110.96 a
barrel by 12:03 p.m. (1603 GMT), having swung from $109.32 to
$111.47 and putting front-month Brent's 100-day moving average
of $111.76 in reach.
U.S. December crude CLc1 rose $3.10 to $90.50 a barrel,
having reached $90.86 and eclipsing its 100-day moving average
of $89.98.
Recent slides in U.S. crude stocks, especially at the key
oil hub at Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery point for the New York
Mercantile Exchange's light sweet crude contract, and
expectations that Libyan exports will continue to increase,
factors cited as providing U.S. crude its added strength.
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Other stories on euro zone debt crisis [ID:nL6E7HL0JK]
Analysis on Franco-German strains [ID:nL5E7LL3YR]
Euro zone in graphics r.reuters.com/hyb65p
For a 24-hour technical outlook on oil:
here
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
(Additional reporting by Gene Ramos, Eileen Moustakis and
David Sheppard in New York, Philip Baillie in London, Seng Li
Peng in Singapore and Jane Lee in Kuala Lumpur; Editing by
David Gregorio)