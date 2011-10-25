(Corrects gain in third paragraph)

* Better-than-expected corporate earnings support

* U.S. crude closed at backwardation for the first time in 3 yrs

* Coming up: weekly API oil data at 2030 GMT

By Ikuko Kurahone

LONDON, Oct 25 U.S. crude futures rose for a third straight day to hit a fresh high in about three months on Tuesday due to low oil inventories in the United States, while Brent dipped below $111 due to concerns over Europe's economy.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 slipped by $1.01 to $110.44 a barrel by 1455 GMT, following a report that EU finance ministers have cancelled a meeting on Wednesday. But the EU summits are taking place.

U.S. crude CLc1 jumped by more than $3 briefly to hit an intraday high of $94.65, the highest price since early August.

It eased to $92.87, up $1.60, as U.S. consumer confidence fell in October. Weak consumer confidence can generally affect demand for fuel such as gasoline.

U.S. crude futures outpaced the rest of the oil futures complex . U.S. crude has risen more than 10 percent over the past three trading sessions, compared with a gain of about 1.5 percent in Brent crude prices.

On Monday, the U.S. prompt December 2011 contract rose above the January contract, flipping into a price structure known as backwardation, which typically reflects tight markets.

It was the first time since October 2008 that the spread between the prompt and second-month contracts closed at backwardation, according to Reuters data. CL-1=R

"The U.S. crude price is responding to a swift reduction in U.S. crude oil stocks in past few weeks, which have plunged by over 10 percent since the end of May. The previous substantial inventory overhang has now been fully depleted," said Carsten Fritsch, a commodity analyst at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.

"Stocks at Cushing are 25 percent below the record level of the spring," he added.Cushing in Oklahoma is the delivery point of U.S. crude.

The discount on U.S. crude against Brent narrowed to as little as $16.77 a barrel, the tightest since early July. CL-LCO1=R

Oil inventories have remained below year-earlier levels in the United States, the world's top oil consumer, and Europe.

The market was closely watching U.S. supplies for direction as weekly inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will be released on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.

Analysts forecast an increase of 2 million barrels in U.S. crude inventories, with refined products falling.

Economic concerns continued to put pressure on Brent crude.

"The real economy in Europe is not that strong," said Masaki Suematsu, a broker at Newedge in Tokyo.

But the fall in Brent crude prices was limited by relatively strong corporate earnings. Oil and gas firm BG Group and Deutsche Bank ( DBKGn.DE ) beat forecasts, helping underpin European shares.

Brent crude, which is used as a better reflection of global oil fundamentals, is forecast to stay well above $100 per barrel despite concerns over the euro zone debt crisis and widespread expectations of an economic slowdown.

A Reuters poll of 35 analysts showed Brent crude averaging $106.80 per barrel next year and $108.60 in 2013 as demand for fuel from China and emerging economies keeps the global oil market tight.

U.S. crude is forecast to average $92.00 a barrel in 2012 and $99.50 in 2013. (Reporting by Seng Li Pen Singapore and Ikuko Kurahone in London, editing by Anthony Barker)