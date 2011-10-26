(Removes repeated word in first paragraph)
* Brent stays firm above $111
* WTI-Brent spread widens as U.S. oil under pressure
* Coming Up: EIA U.S. oil inventory data; 1430 GMT
SINGAPORE, Oct 26 U.S. oil edged higher on
Wednesday, but remained well short of a near three-month high
hit the previous day on a build in crude stocks and worries that
Europe may fail to deliver a solution to the sovereign debt
crisis.
Brent, which has lagged the U.S. crude rally of 6.5 percent
in the last three sessions, edged above $111.
Brent crude futures LCOc1 were up 31 cents to $111.23 a
barrel at 0406 GMT. U.S. crude CLc1 rose 24 cents to $93.41 a
barrel.
This brought Brent's premium to U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R to
$17.82 after it closed on Tuesday at $17.75, the narrowest
spread settled since early July and sharply narrower from a
record of about $28 a barrel on Oct. 14.
"There could be a rebalancing going on there in the spreads.
The spreads came in and it was a little overdone," said
Tokyo-based risk manager Tony Nunan of Mitsubishi Corp.
"There's been a lot of hope that the euro zone would get
their act together. But maybe that was a little bit overdone on
the upside and a little over optimistic. The news that I am
seeing is going to be a slight disappointment and WTI is now
reacting to that."
European Union finance ministers have cancelled a meeting
set for Wednesday but the summit of EU leaders and of the euro
zone leaders will proceed as normal, an EU spokesman said on
Tuesday.
"This market is not renowned for its patience, so the delay
of the European finance ministers meeting was far from warmly
received by traders," said senior FX dealer at CMC Markets Tim
Waterer in a morning note.
Prospects for a comprehensive deal to resolve the euro zone
debt crisis look dim, with deep disagreement remaining on
critical aspects of the potential agreement, including how to
give the region's bailout fund greater firepower.
"It seems that every time we have a meeting, the market
really builds on higher expectations," said Jeremy Friesen, a
Hong Kong-based analyst at Societe Generale, who added that the
market will then have to price in the effects of results falling
short of expectations.
"All things near term do not look really optimistic. So if
we do get a bearish report in between, like the API, then this
should cap this rally."
U.S. crude oil stocks rose 2.7 million barrels last week,
the industry group American Petroleum Institute said in a report
released late on Tuesday, more than double the 1.3 million
barrel build forecast by a Reuters poll of analysts.
(Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Michael Urquhart)