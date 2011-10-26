* Brent stays firm above $111

By Seng Li Peng

SINGAPORE, Oct 26 U.S. oil prices climbed on Wednesday, but remained around a dollar short of a near three-month high hit the previous day on higher crude stocks and worries that Europe may fail to deliver a solution to the sovereign debt crisis.

Brent's premium to U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R rose to $17.93 after it closed on Tuesday at $17.75, the narrowest settle since early July and coming in sharply from a record of about $28 a barrel on Oct. 14.

Brent crude futures LCOc1, which have lagged the U.S. crude rally of 6.5 percent in the last three sessions, rose 70 cents to $111.62 a barrel at 0707 GMT.

U.S. crude CLc1 rose 51 cents to $93.69 a barrel.

"It looks like the selling we saw (earlier) has moderated a little," said Michael McCarthy, chief markets strategist at CMC Markets.

"There could have been some key resistance to price levels earlier, but if they are short and the market does not move down, it would force them to scramble back in."

U.S. crude oil stocks rose 2.7 million barrels last week, the industry group American Petroleum Institute said in a report released late on Tuesday, more than double the 1.3 million barrel build forecast by a Reuters poll of analysts.

But total U.S. oil inventories have tightened and are approximately 8 percent lower than the same time last year at 332.9 million barrels, according to the EIA.

The Midwest crude surplus is subsiding, at least temporarily, with stocks at Cushing, Oklahoma -- delivery point for WTI -- plunging by more than a quarter since hitting a 42 million barrel high this spring.

European Union finance ministers cancelled a meeting set for Wednesday but a summit of EU leaders and euro zone leaders will proceed as normal, an EU spokesman said on Tuesday.

But the prospects for a comprehensive deal to resolve the euro zone debt crisis look dim, with deep disagreement remaining on critical aspects of the potential agreement, including how to give the region's bailout fund greater firepower.

"There's been a lot of hope that the euro zone would get their act together. But maybe that was a little bit overdone on the upside and a little over optimistic," said Tokyo-based risk manager Tony Nunan of Mitsubishi Corp.