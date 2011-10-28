* Brent posts nearly 2 percent weekly gains
* U.S. oil sees biggest weekly gains since Feb
* Italy issues unresolved but market satisfied for now
By Seng Li Peng
SINGAPORE, Oct 28 Brent crude slipped on Friday
after rising nearly 3 percent in the previous session, but
optimism surrounding Europe's rescue initiatives has kept prices
firm above $111, while U.S. crude is on track for its biggest
weekly gain since February.
Prices were also buoyed by news the U.S. economy grew 2.5
percent in the third quarter, its fastest pace in a year, taking
output back to a pre-recession level, as consumers and
businesses stepped up spending, creating momentum that could
carry into the last three months of 2011.
Although Brent crude LCOc1 was down 63 cents at
$111.45 a barrel by 0318 GMT, prices have posted a weekly gain
of almost 2 percent. Prices have also pushed the front-month
Brent 200-day moving average above $112.25 a barrel.
U.S. crude CLc1 fell 66 cents to $93.30, but was headed
for a weekly rise of 7 percent, its biggest gain since the week
ended Feb. 27.
On Thursday, European leaders struck a deal with private
holders of Greek debt to write down half their holdings and
agreed to boost the region's rescue fund.
"You got an initial knee-jerk reaction yesterday with prices
going up, and probably there's some selling going on now based
on the reality that it's still a way to go to solve the
problems," said Tony Nunan, a risk manager with Mitsubishi Corp.
based in Tokyo.
"When people have more time to look at it and analyse it,
they will realise there are not a lot of details on the European
Financial Stability Facility (EFSF)," he said, adding that
Italy's problems remained an issue.
But crude oil prices still look healthy, he added.
"Technically and fundamentally, crude oil prices look good.
The essential thing is that Europe delivered. Although there are
still a lot of problems left, there was some kind of an outcome
that was acceptable to the market."
Financial markets also rallied strongly in relief on
Thursday following the deal.
U.S. President Barack Obama said the deal had calmed global
markets and it was now important the countries follow through on
implementation of the pact.
Klaus Regling, chief executive of the EFSF, will meet
officials in Beijing on Friday and hold a news conference.
(Editing by Clarence Fernandez)