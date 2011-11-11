(Corrects U.S. crude's previous day's closing price)
* Market eyeing MENA supply risks
* IEA sees lower demand growth in 2011/2012
By Francis Kan
SINGAPORE, Nov 11 Brent crude was steady
above $113 a barrel on Friday, after sharp gains in the previous
session, as lingering concerns over Europe's debt crisis
prompted investors to stay cautious.
Brent crude lost 16 cents a barrel to $113.55 by
0312 GMT, after settling Thursday up $1.40 at $113.71. U.S.
crude traded 36 cents higher at $98.14 a barrel, after
closing up $2.04 at $97.78, a 15-week high.
Oil prices rebounded on Thursday on progress in Italy's
efforts to solve its debt problems, but the lack of a concrete
plan to tackle the crisis has capped gains in riskier assets,
analysts said.
"We had some good news yesterday from Italy on their bond
sale, but the oil market is trading from headline to headline,"
said Ben Le Brun, market analyst at OptionsXpress in Sydney.
"Right now there's not enough to give investors a clear
direction for prices."
Asian shares rebounded modestly and the euro clung to
tentative gains after debt-ladened Italy was able to fund itself
at a bond auction.
The prospect of Italy buckling under its 2 trillion euro
debt load has raised fears over Europe's 2-year-old crisis to a
new level, because the euro zone's bailout fund is not big
enough to rescue the bloc's third largest economy.
Positive economic data out of the United States also
supported prices, as new claims for unemployment benefits fell
last week to their lowest level since early April, and the trade
deficit unexpectedly shrank in September.
Brent is poised to end the week flat, after two straight
weeks of gains, while U.S. crude is headed for a 3.6 percent
weekly rise, its sixth consecutive gain.
Technical charts show Brent oil is expected to revisit the
previous trading session's low of $111.30, while U.S. oil faces
strong resistance at $98.91 per barrel that may end a rally that
started from the October low of $74.95, Reuters market analyst
Wang Tao said.
FUNDAMENTALS
Market participants continue to monitor developments in the
Middle East and North Africa for signs of changes to global
crude supply.
The European Union may impose new sanctions against Iran
within weeks, after a U.N. agency said Tehran had worked to
design nuclear bombs, EU diplomats said. [ID: nL5E7MA1UQ]
In Libya, acting prime minister Ali Tarhouni said oil output
will easily exceed 700,000 barrels per day (bpd) by January and
return to prewar levels by about June.
Despite the market's focus on macroeconomic issues, oil
fundamentals remain firm, underpinned by tight supplies and the
prospect for further disruption to output, analysts said.
"Physical oil supplies have tightened, and geopolitical
risks in the Middle East, particularly concerning Iran's nuclear
program, have escalated," analysts at Barclays Capital said in a
research note.
On the demand side, global oil consumption will be a bit
lower than expected this year and next as economic slowdown and
high prices curb consumption but the oil market is strong and
supply remains tight, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said
on Thursday.
(Editing by Clarence Fernandez)