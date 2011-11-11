* Market watching MENA supply risks
By Francis Kan
SINGAPORE, Nov 11 Brent crude was steady
above $113 a barrel on Friday, after sharp gains in the previous
session, as lingering concerns over Europe's debt crisis
prompted investors to remain cautious.
Brent crude lost 17 cents a barrel to $113.54 by
0704 GMT, after settling Thursday up $1.40. U.S. crude
traded 18 cents higher at $97.96 a barrel, after closing at a
15-week high of $97.78.
Brent is poised to end the week flat, after two straight
weeks of gains, while U.S. crude is headed for a 3.6 percent
weekly rise, its sixth consecutive gain.
Oil prices rebounded on Thursday on progress in Italy's
efforts to solve its debt problems, but the lack of a concrete
plan to tackle the crisis has capped gains in riskier assets,
analysts said.
"We had some good news yesterday from Italy on their bond
sale, but the oil market is trading from headline to headline,"
said Ben Le Brun, market analyst at OptionsXpress in Sydney.
"Right now there's not enough to give investors a clear
direction for prices."
Asian shares rebounded modestly and the euro clung to
tentative gains after debt-laden Italy was able to fund itself
at a bond auction.
The prospect of Italy buckling under its 2 trillion euro
debt load has raised fears over Europe's 2-year-old crisis to a
new level, because the euro zone's bailout fund is not big
enough to rescue the bloc's third-largest economy.
Positive economic data out of the United States also
supported prices, as new claims for unemployment benefits fell
last week to their lowest since early April, and the trade
deficit unexpectedly shrank in September.
Technical charts show Brent oil is expected to revisit the
previous trading session's low of $111.30, while U.S. oil faces
strong resistance at $98.91 per barrel that may end a rally that
started from the October low of $74.95, Reuters market analyst
Wang Tao said.
FUNDAMENTALS
Market participants continue to monitor developments in the
Middle East and North Africa for signs of changes to global
crude supply.
The European Union may impose new sanctions against Iran
within weeks, after a U.N. agency said Tehran had worked to
design nuclear bombs, EU diplomats said.
"We continue to believe that the risks of a regional war
involving Iran remain low. However, this risk has risen since
last year," analysts at Barclays Capital said in a research
note.
"Other than the ratcheting up of sanctions...the key fear in
the oil markets is the potential closure of the Strait of
Hormuz, given that it is the sole waterway leading out of the
Arabian Gulf," the report said.
International action against Syria is already starting to
take its toll on the oil producer, after Royal Dutch Shell
and Total slashed oil production in the
country as sanctions make exports impossible.
However, rising Libyan production could make up the
shortfall, as output is expected to climb to over 700,000
barrels per day (bpd) by January and return to pre-war levels by
about June, according to acting prime minister Ali Tarhouni.
On the demand side, global oil consumption will be a bit
lower than expected this year and next as economic slowdown and
high prices curb consumption but the oil market is strong and
supply remains tight, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said
on Thursday.
