* New Italian, Greek governments race to limit damage
* APEC leaders seek firewall against Europe crisis
* Syria calls for Arab League meet to avert suspension
* Coming Up: EZ industrial output yy Sep; 1000 GMT
By Manash Goswami
SINGAPORE, Nov 14 Brent crude held above
$114 on Monday, extending the gains of the previous week on
hopes of steady demand growth as concerns over Europe's debt
crisis eased, with Italy and Greece putting in place new
governments to shore up the countries' finances.
Most markets, from Asian stocks and the euro to precious
metals, rose in hopes the new leaders will push through reforms
and austerity measures to save their nations from bankruptcy and
fend off a wider financial meltdown. Oil also gained on concerns
the crisis over Iran's nuclear programme will worsen.
Brent crude gained 19 cents to $114.35 a barrel by
0231 GMT, after rising to as much as $114.83. U.S. oil
traded 18 cents lower at $98.81, after touching $99.69, the
highest since July. On Friday, the U.S. benchmark closed at a
15-week high and posted a sixth consecutive weekly gain, while
Brent pushed higher for a third straight week.
"U.S. crude prices have a further upside towards $102 this
week, based on technicals and support from developments in
Europe," said Ken Hasegawa, commodity derivatives manager at
Newedge Brokerage in Tokyo. "We have already seen a big rebound
in U.S. crude of about $25 a barrel since the low they touched
in October."
The U.S. benchmark had slipped to $74.95 on Oct. 4, the
lowest this year, and the contract has rebounded 32 percent
since then. Hasegawa expects prices to correct to about $95 a
barrel as investors may book profits after they touch $102.
The spread between Brent and U.S. crude will remain at the
current level of about $15 for the rest of the year on steady
demand for grades linked to the European benchmark even as
output improves in North Sea and Libya, he said.
Brent is expected to fall to $111.30 per barrel, a low
touched on Nov. 10, as a downward wave "c" will develop, while
U.S. oil may either hover around a strong resistance at $98.91
per barrel or retrace to $97, says Reuters technical analyst
Wang Tao.
EUROPE RESCUE
Technocrat leaders in Italy and Greece are rushing to form
governments to limit further damage to their countries from the
euro zone debt crisis. Italy's president asked former European
Commissioner Mario Monti to form a government in an economy
whose debt burden is too big for the euro bloc to bail out.
In Greece, Lucas Papademos took office on Friday. The former
central banker who oversaw his country's entry to the euro zone
in 2002 must win a Wednesday confidence vote in his cabinet
before meeting euro zone finance ministers in Brussels on
Thursday.
"The appointment of new leaders who are experienced
economists in both countries provides some light at the end of
the tunnel," Ric Spooner, chief market analyst at CMC Markets,
said in a report.
"There is a better possibility of economic reforms to
improve the efficiency and competitiveness of both the Greek and
Italian economies and provide a platform for growth over the
medium to longer term."
On the supply front, investors remain worried about the
crisis in the Middle East over Iran's nuclear programme getting
out of hand.
U.S. President Barack Obama said he and Russian President
Dmitry Medvedev discussed Iran, among other topics, in their
meeting on Saturday. Obama said he and Medvedev "reaffirmed our
intention to work and shape a common response so we can move
Iran to follow its international obligations when it comes to
its nuclear program."
(Reporting by Manash Goswami;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)