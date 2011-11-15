* U.S. retail sales rise in October, pointing to growth
* German, French economic GDP data also offer support
* But euro zone recession looms as austerity measures bite
* Euro zone debt yields widen as crisis spreads
By Christopher Johnson
LONDON, Nov 15 Brent crude rose
above $112 per barrel on Tuesday after strong U.S. retail sales
data and solid German and French growth but worries over the
outlook for euro zone deepened as austerity measures threatened
to tip the bloc into recession.
Fuel consumption closely reflects economic activity and
increasing demand in the United States, the world's biggest oil
consumer, is a key support for oil.
U.S. retail sales rose broadly in October, suggesting the
economy started the fourth quarter with some vigor, and the
first drop in wholesale prices in four months pointed to
subsiding inflation pressures.
Figures from Europe were also supportive, showing the German
economy grew 0.5 percent in July-September and that France
expanded by 0.4 percent, after contracting 0.1 percent in the
previous three months.
But the euro zone debt crisis kept markets on edge with
countries such as Italy, Greece, Ireland, Portugal and Spain all
forced to adopt tough austerity measures in order to stop the
bond market driving them towards default.
Brent futures for December rose $1.25 to a high of $113.14
before slipping back to trade around $112.60 by 1530 GMT. U.S.
crude oil rose 90 cents to $99.04.
"The U.S. data helped, especially the retail sales, the
Germany and France growth wasn't so bad and the expiration of
December Brent and U.S. crude options will add to the volatility
even as everyone worries about Europe's debt problems," said
Gene McGillian, analyst at Tradition Energy in Stamford,
Connecticut.
ICE Brent headed for one of the quietest expiries of its
front contract in months on Tuesday, reflecting a better
supplied prompt oil market in Europe as Libyan and sweet West
African crude oil flowed into the region, traders said.
The premium for ICE Brent for December over January
LCOc1-LCOc2 traded around 60 cents per barrel, while the
spread between December 2011 and December 2012 was below $2.20
-- both at or below their lowest for three months.
EFS
The premium for Brent futures over the U.S. crude benchmark
narrowed to its lowest level in almost five months at $13.45,
with analysts saying uncertainty over the euro zone was having a
bigger impact on the European benchmark than U.S. crude.
Brent's premium to the Middle East marker Dubai also fell to
its lowest level in nearly five months.
The Brent/Dubai Exchange of Futures for Swaps (EFS)
DUB-EFS-1M for December notionally fell $1.09 from Monday's
close to $3.30 a barrel, brokers and traders said.
Crude supply is on the rise in Europe as North Sea
production stabilises while Libya ramps up output after the end
of the country's civil war. The higher supply is facing weak
demand in Europe as refiners struggle with poor refining
margins. By contrast, strong demand for Middle East crude in
Asia has underpinned Dubai quotes, traders say.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries will
watch market developments closely, Iran's OPEC governor Mohammad
Ali Khatibi said on Tuesday.
OPEC failed to reach consensus on a production deal to
contain crude oil prices at its last meeting in June. The group
is scheduled to meet again in early December but is not at this
stage expected to agree a deal on output levels.
Traders in Europe were most focused on the euro zone debt
crisis and its implications for growth and demand.
The 17-nation euro zone economy grew a modest 0.2 percent in
the third quarter from the second, the EU said on Tuesday,
lifted by France and Germany, but economists say the bloc is
almost certainly heading for a recession.
Expectations are that inventories in the world's top oil
consumer the United States fell for the second straight time on
lower imports and higher refinery runs.
On average, U.S. crude stockpiles were forecast down 1.1
million barrels for the week ended Nov. 11, a preliminary
Reuters poll of analysts showed. In the week to Nov. 4, crude
stocks fell 1.37 million barrels to 338.09 million.
The forecasts were issued ahead of the American Petroleum
Institute's inventory report due at 4:30 p.m. EST (2130 GMT).
The U.S. Energy Information Administration will issue its weekly
data on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT).
(Additional reporting by Angela Bulgari in London and Manash
Goswami in Singapore; editing by James Jukwey)