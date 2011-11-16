* Europe debt worries push prices lower
* Crude supported by tight supply
* Iran worries add risk premium
* Coming up: EIA data
By Simon Falush
LONDON, Nov 16 Brent crude fell slightly
on Wednesday, hit by lingering worries about Italy and Greece's
ability to service their massive debt burdens, but tight supply
kept losses slender.
Prices have been pressured by fears Europe's debt crisis may
spread further, crimp economic growth and therefore demand for
oil.
"There's a focus on sovereign debt yields, they are still a
concern and they are driving prices," said Olivier Jakob at
Petromatrix in Zug, Switzerland.
Brent crude fell 23 cents to $111.95 a barrel by
1049 GMT, while U.S. oil fell 43 cents to $98.94.
The oil market is tightening and high oil prices are already
hurting growth in developing economies and threaten any economic
recovery in Europe, the head of the International Energy Agency
(IEA) said on Wednesday.
Tight supply has contributed to a near 9 percent rise for
Brent since the start of October. BP'S chief economist
said on Wednesday he expected oil prices to stay at current
levels, above $100 per barrel, unless the world global economy
stalls sharply.
"Inventories are falling and the physical market is very
tight, we see oil trading in a sideways range," Andy Sommer at
EGL in Dietikon, Switzerland said.
U.S. retail sales rose and wholesale prices fell in October
and a gauge of New York state manufacturing showed growth in
November, bolstering hopes for a stronger fourth quarter and
sending U.S. crude to a 16-week peak in the previous session.
FRANCE WATCHED
France has become the latest euro zone member to come under
pressure after a spike in its borrowing costs on jittery bond
markets fuelled concerns the region's second-biggest economy was
also being sucked into the spiralling debt crisis, besides
nations such as Italy and Spain.
Supply concerns are partly being caused by tensions
escalating over Iran's nuclear programme.
Western states will try this week to overcome divisions
with Russia over a U.N. nuclear report on the Middle East
nation, hoping to show unity that will pile pressure on Tehran
to address growing fears it wants atomic bombs.
U.S. crude prices were weighed by data from the American
Petroleum Institute showing that oil inventories unexpectedly
rose 1.3 million barrels in the week to Nov. 11, versus
analysts' expectations for a drawdown of 1.2 million.
Investors will watch for U.S. EIA inventory stats at 1530
GMT.
U.S. crude oil inventories were expected to have fallen
last week for the second straight time on lower imports and
slightly higher refinery runs, an expanded Reuters poll of
analysts showed on Tuesday.
(Editing by Keiron Henderson)