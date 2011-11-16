* Asian shares fall on euro zone contagion fears
* Euro zone looks to Italy, Greece moves to ease crisis
* Brent neutral in $111.71-$114 range -technicals
* Coming Up: U.S. industrial output mm Oct; 1415 GMT
(Updates prices)
By Manash Goswami
SINGAPORE, Nov 16 Brent crude slipped
below $112 on Wednesday, reversing some of the previous
session's gains on worries that new governments in Greece and
Italy may fail to muster political clout to impose unpopular
reforms and contain the region's debt crisis.
Oil markets are looking for clues on demand growth from
Europe, with Italy due to unveil a technocrat-led cabinet and a
new Greek coalition expected to win a confidence vote. Asian
shares fell because of the uncertainty and the euro hit a
five-week low.
Brent crude slipped 49 cents to $111.69 a barrel by
0750 GMT, while U.S. oil fell a steeper 67 cents to
$98.70 due to a surprise build in crude stocks in the world's
largest oil consumer, the United States.
"The market is divided between fundamental and speculative
factors," said Caren Seren Varol, a risk manager at Global Risk
Management. "The speculation is about Europe and on the
fundamental side we have rising Asian demand and U.S. data
turning more and more positive. The United States may not post
amazing growth but the chance of a recession is less."
U.S. retail sales rose and wholesale prices fell in October
and a gauge of New York state manufacturing showed growth in
November, bolstering hopes for a stronger fourth quarter and
sending U.S. crude to a 16-week peak in the previous session.
Data showing the German and French economies managed to
expand in the third quarter added support.
Yet Japan, the world's third-biggest economy, toned down its
economic assessment and its central bank warned that Europe's
sovereign debt crisis may hurt the global economy.
"The debt crisis seems to be spreading from peripheral euro
zone countries to core euro zone countries, such as France,"
said Ben Le Brun, market analyst at OptionsXpress.
PRICE OUTLOOK
France has become the latest euro zone country to face
pressure after a spike in its borrowing costs on jittery bond
markets fuelled concerns the region's second-biggest economy was
also being sucked into the spiralling debt crisis, besides
nations like Italy and Spain.
"Italian and Spanish bond yields continue to be watched by
traders around the globe for clues as to whether we can breathe
a sigh of relief, or conversely, raise the state of alarm," Tim
Waterer at CMC Markets said in a report.
Oil is also getting support from growing supply concerns,
with tensions escalating over Iran's nuclear programme. Western
states will try this week to overcome divisions with Russia over
a U.N. nuclear report on the Middle East nation, hoping to show
big power unity that will pile pressure on Tehran to address
growing fears it wants atomic bombs.
"Iran is a very low probability but very high impact story,"
Varol said. "You can't dismiss it. It is contributing in putting
a floor on oil prices."
Oil prices currently command a risk premium of about $4-$5 a
barrel because of Iran, Le Brun said, while Varol expected the
premium to be between $2-$3.
"It is true that concerns over Iran have been around for
some time, but you cannot ignore the fact that Iran is a major
supplier," said Le Brun. "The market has been trying to factor
in the developments."
But Le Brun also warned that higher prices may hurt
consumers and growth. High oil prices could endanger Europe's
economic recovery, the head of the International Energy Agency
(IEA), Maria van der Hoeven, said.
U.S. crude prices are getting weighed down by data from the
American Petroleum Institute showing that oil inventories
unexpectedly rose 1.3 million barrels in the week to Nov. 11,
versus analysts' expectations for a drawdown of 1.2 million.
