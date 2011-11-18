* Asian shares fall, dollar firms on Europe funding fears

* Brent to fall more to $106.10/bbl - technicals

* Coming Up: CFTC commitment of traders data; 2030 GMT

By Manash Goswami

SINGAPORE, Nov 18 Brent crude futures extended losses for a second day on Friday, heading to below $108 on concerns over demand growth as Europe struggles to contain its debt crisis from spiralling out of control and hurting the global economy.

Markets remain worried about borrowing costs rising to unsustainable levels for nations such as France and Spain, even as Italy pledged to embark on fiscal reforms to pull itself out of the debt crisis. Asian shares fell for a fourth day, while base metals also slumped as investors exited riskier assets.

Brent crude traded 8 cents lower at $108.14 a barrel by 0300 GMT, after slipping to as low as $107.51. U.S. oil fell 11 cents to $98.71, after sliding to $98.01.

"The pullback that we have seen shouldn't come as a surprise as the euro zone crisis and ballooning costs are having an impact across the board," said Ben Le Brun, market analyst at OptionsXpress. "Markets are just trading from one headline to the next."

Oil prices tumbled in the previous session, with U.S. crude dropping 4 percent as investors booked profits a day after a surge to five-month highs tested key technical levels.

The benchmark settled down 3.67 percent, the biggest one-day percentage loss for front-month crude on the New York Mercantile Exchange since Sept. 28. (Reporting by Manash Goswami;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)