* ECB's Draghi says downside risks to economic outlook have
risen
* Saudi Aramco chief sees emerging market demand supporting
* Coming Up: CFTC commitment of traders data at 2030 GMT
By Claire Milhench
LONDON, Nov 18 Brent crude oil futures
rallied to around $109 on Friday, helped by a weaker U.S. dollar
and after posting steep losses in the previous session, but
analysts and traders said the risk remained to the downside
given the economic weakness in Europe.
Brent crude was up 83 cents at $109.05 a barrel by
1424 GMT after closing down $3.66 in the previous session. U.S.
crude oil futures were up 64 cents to $99.46.
But analysts and traders were sceptical about how long the
rally would last. Christophe Barret, oil analyst at Credit
Agricole CIB, said that the market seemed to be following
movements in the U.S. dollar which was down 0.66 percent
against a basket of currencies at 1425 GMT.
The euro jumped to session highs on speculation that the
European Central bank may start lending funds to the IMF.
"We are very well bid on the euro - the ECB has been buying
Italian debt - and we are seeing buying in crude oil and
gasoil," said Rob Montefusco, a trader at Sucden Financial.
Carsten Fritsch, an analyst at Commerzbank in Frankfurt,
said the price rise was also partly related to position squaring
ahead of the weekend, and the risk was still to the downside
because of the eurozone debt crisis.
"Bond yields will be the most important factor to watch
again today," he said.
Markets are worried about borrowing costs rising to
unsustainable levels for nations such as France and Spain, even
as Italy pledged to embark on fiscal reforms.
German media was reporting that the European Central Bank
sovereign bond-buying programme would be limited to 20 billion
euros a week.
"If that is not considered enough to stabilise the bond
yields of Spain and Italy, then the yields could spike higher
again and increase risk aversion, putting pressure on oil prices
as well," he said.
Spain's borrowing costs at a sale of 10-year debt soared to
their highest in the euro's history on Thursday.
EUROZONE UNCERTAINTY
Speaking in Frankfurt on Friday, ECB chief Mario Draghi
reiterated that downside risks to the euro zone's economic
outlook had increased, and expressed his exasperation that the
European rescue fund was not yet operational.
The uncertainty about how quickly the euro zone will get to
grips with its problems prompted ANZ to join the ranks of banks
cutting their forecasts for the spread between European
benchmark Brent and U.S. oil to an average of about $5 a barrel
over the next 12 months.
The spread CL-LCO1=R has sharply narrowed from $28 in
mid-October and was at $9.49 at 1425 GMT on Friday as investors
assessed the prospect of the U.S. economy recovering more
quickly than Europe's.
Tony Machacek, a trader at Jefferies Bache, said the bounce
in Brent had to be put into context of the week's activity.
"We have had a severe sell-off all week and Thursday was
probably the biggest move to the downside," he said. "It's the
usual economic doom and gloom - all eyes seem to be on the euro
zone. Economic slowdown is the main mover of the markets."
Brent was down about 4.5 percent for the week, on
course for its worse week since late September.
Machacek added that the backwardation in Brent - where
prompt prices are higher than those further along the futures
curve - was coming in, which implied demand for Brent had
slipped.
"In the nearby spreads the backwardations have nigh on
disappeared," he said. For January/February it is currently at
about 16 cents, but Machacek said it was up at around $1 a few
days ago.
"That's where the trade players are active - in the calendar
spreads. So if backwardation is starting to disappear it
suggests a lack of demand for actual crude."
Brent's 12-month backwardation is trading at around $3, the
lowest since August 2011.
Despite the weakness in developed markets, Saudi Aramco's
chief executive Khalid Al Falih said this would not dent overall
global demand for oil.
Speaking at a conference in Moscow, the head of Saudi
Arabia's national oil company, Khalid Al Falih said demand would
grow because of demographic growth and economics in Asia.
(Additional reporting by Manash Goswami in Singapore and Simon
Falush; editing by Keiron Henderson)