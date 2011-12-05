* Market eyeing OPEC meeting on Dec. 14
* Hopes for euro zone rescue plan supports prices
* Coming Up: US ISM N-Mfg PMI/Nov; 1500 GMT
By Francis Kan
SINGAPORE, Dec 5 Brent crude climbed above
$110 on Monday, extending gains from last week, as rising
tensions between Iran and the West increased the risk of crude
shipments being disrupted from world's fifth-largest oil
exporter.
Iran is also unlikely to support production increases when
the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)
meets in Vienna next week, increasing the risk that the grouping
will fail to raise output at a time when high energy prices
threaten to push the global economy into a recession.
Brent crude rose 51 cents to $110.45 a barrel by
0259 GMT, after posting a weekly gain of more than 3 percent,
its best weekly percentage gain since mid-October.
U.S. crude climbed 60 cents to $101.56 a barrel. The
benchmark posted a 4.3 percent gain last week.
"Oil traders are pricing in a 20 percent chance of a
military conflict with Iran, which could push prices above $200,
so they're buying insurance now," said Gordon Kwan, head of
energy research at Mirae Asset Management in Hong Kong.
"The market is also watching for the OPEC meeting on Dec.
14, and recent hawkish statements about no need for production
increases despite high prices."
OPEC member Qatar's energy minister and the grouping's
Secretary-General Abdullah al-Badri said in separate comments on
Sunday that the global oil market is sufficiently supplied.
The dispute over Tehran's nuclear programme heated up over
the weekend after Iranian media reported that their country's
military had shot down a U.S. reconnaissance drone, although a
U.S. official said there was no indication the aircraft had been
shot down.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called a
nuclear-armed Iran an existential threat to Israel, and along
with the United States has said that all options are on the
table to deal with such a threat. Iran says it is enriching
uranium for peaceful purposes.
Netanyahu responded indirectly to U.S. warnings over a
military strike on Iran, saying that Israel had in the past made
the right decision to go it alone even when allies objected.
An Iranian official said on Sunday any move to block its oil
exports would more than double crude prices with devastating
consequences on a fragile global economy.
EURO ZONE HOPES
Events in the Middle East overshadowed the ongoing debt
crisis in Europe, which has weighed on oil prices for months and
enters a critical phase this week as European leaders are set to
unveil a definitive rescue plan at a crucial summit.
"Over the past week, markets have been positioning
themselves to reduce the risk of being caught on the wrong side
of initiatives that will improve the situation in Europe," said
Ric Spooner, chief market analyst at CMC Markets in Sydney.
"Markets will also be encouraged by news that new Italian
Prime Minister Monti has won cabinet approval for a package of
austerity measures."
Later on Monday, French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German
Chancellor Angela Merkel meet to outline joint proposals for
more coercive budget discipline in the euro zone, which they
want all 27 EU leaders to approve at Friday's summit.
