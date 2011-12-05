* Euro dips vs dollar on report of S&P warnings
* U.S., China service sector activity slows, data shows
* Sarkozy and Merkel plan 'wide-ranging', doubts raised
* Iran tensions raise supply risks, but OPEC
* Coming Up: API U.S. stocks data, 4:30 p.m. EST Tuesday
By Gene Ramos
NEW YORK, Dec 5 Oil prices fell back abruptly
in afternoon trading on Monday after the euro slipped back
against the dollar on a report that several major European
countries may be put on credit-watch negative by Standard &
Poor's.
The slide back followed early gains on fears rising
tensions with the west could disrupt Iranian crude shipments.
However, even before the report of the potential S&P
downgrades by the Financial Times, oil prices had pared their
gains due to data showing slowing U.S. and China service
sectors.
At the same time, hopes for a breakthrough summit of
European policymakers on Friday for a firm plan to the region's
debt crisis also gave way to skepticism that a durable solution
could be forged.
By 2:15 p.m. EST (1915 GMT) ICE Brent crude LCOc1 traded
in London at $109.65 a barrel, falling 29 cents, after hitting
an early high of $111.62. Last week, Brent rose more than 3
percent, its biggest weekly gain since mid-October.
U.S. crude CLc1 was down 38 cents at $10.58, sliding from
an early session high of $102.44, its highest intraday since
Nov. 17. Last week, U.S. crude rose 4.3 percent.
The euro surrendered its gains against the dollar to hit a
session low after the FT report said several major European
countries may be put on credit watch negative by ratings agency
Standard & Poor's. [USD/]
The dollar erased losses for the day and was up 0.01
percent against a basket of currencies. .DXY
(Additional reporting by Claire Milhench in London, Francis
Kan in Singapore; Editing by David Gregorio and Bob Burgdorfer)