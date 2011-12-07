* U.S. crude inventories unexpectedly rise
* Scope for disappointment from euro summit
* Saudi says producing more than 10 million bpd
(Recasts with U.S. inventory report, updates prices)
By Simon Falush and Alex Lawler
LONDON, Dec 7 Oil fell more than a dollar
to below $110 a barrel on Wednesday, pressured by a surprise
increase in U.S. inventories and doubts that a credible deal to
resolve Europe's debt crisis will be reached at a summit on
Friday.
Comments from top world oil exporter Saudi Arabia that it
had increased supply, a week before a meeting of the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, added to the
downward pressure on prices.
Brent crude fell $1.27 to $109.54 by 1604 GMT. U.S.
crude was $1.13 lower at $100.15.
Pessimistic comments from Germany and new figures exposing
growing stress among Europe's banks took the shine off hopes in
financial markets of a turning point in the euro zone debt
crisis at this week's meeting.
"The oil market is easily disappointed. People are a bit
wary," said Seth Kleinman, an analyst at Citigroup.
Saudi Arabia said it was pumping oil at the highest rate for
decades in a signal just a week before the OPEC meeting that it
intends to meet customer demand with more output if necessary.
The kingdom produced 10.047 million barrels per day of crude
oil excluding condensate in November, a senior Saudi oil
official told Reuters. However, some analysts were sceptical as
to how accurate this figure was.
"We do not buy that number," Harry Tchilinguirian, analyst
at BNP Paribas said.
"This may simply be case of the usual pre-OPEC meeting
build-up in communication, where Saudi is showing its strength
as the main holder of spare production capacity."
OPEC is due to meet on Dec. 14 in Vienna to discuss output
policy for early 2012.
U.S. INVENTORIES 'BEARISH'
U.S. crude oil inventories last week rose unexpectedly,
while product stocks jumped more than forecast, according to
data from the Energy Information Administration on Wednesday.
Crude oil stocks rose 1.34 million barrels, compared with
analysts' forecast for a 600,000 barrel decline, the EIA report
said.
"It was a bearish number, especially for crude," said Chris
Dillman, an analyst at Tradition Energy in Connecticut.
"Weaker equities and a stronger dollar pushed us lower
earlier. People are waiting for what is coming out of the EU
summit on Friday and the ECB rate decision tomorrow."
The EIA report issued at 1530 GMT contrasted with figures on
Tuesday from industry group the American Petroleum Institute,
which said crude stockpiles fell 5 million barrels.
(Additional reporting by Francis Kan in Singapore and Reuters
energy desk in New York; editing by Keiron Henderson)