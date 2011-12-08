* U.S. crude stocks rise 1.34 mln bbls, versus forecast for
drawdown
* ECB meeting expected to deliver 25 basis points rate cut
* Fall in Saudi spare capacity could lead to higher prices
By Francis Kan
SINGAPORE, Dec 8 Brent crude was steady
above $109 on Thursday, after a sharp fall in the previous
session, as the market stayed cautious ahead of a summit to deal
with Europe's sovereign debt crisis.
The market is also looking to the European Central Bank's
(ECB) final monetary policy meeting of the year later on
Thursday, which is expected to deliver a 25 basis points rate
cut.
Brent crude fell 7 cents to $109.46 a barrel by 0336
GMT, after settling Wednesday $1.28 lower at $109.53 a barrel.
U.S. crude was down 1 cent to $100.49 a barrel.
"Fundamentals are better than expected and the U.S. and
Chinese economies seem to be stabilising, but trading will be
cautious before Friday's Europe meeting," said Tetsu Emori, a
fund manager with Astramax Co. in Tokyo.
"The market's direction will be determined after the summit,
and a good result will send prices higher."
Market sentiment softened following an unexpected rise in
U.S. crude inventories, which climbed by 1.34 million barrels
last week, versus a forecast for a 600,000-barrel drawdown,
government data showed on Wednesday.
The numbers also contradicted industry data released on
Tuesday showing U.S. crude stocks fell by 5 million barrels.
"(The EIA) data at times were internally inconsistent,
notably relative to the crude stock build," said analysts at BNP
Paribas in a research note.
"We believe the extent of the reported crude stock build is
likely to be revised downwards, or reversed, once more complete
monthly data is subsequently published."
Asian shares fell on Thursday as doubts persisted over the
ability of European policy makers to deliver a concrete plan to
tackle the euro zone crisis.
SAUDI OUTPUT
Market participants also weighed the impact of news that top
oil exporter Saudi Arabia said it was pumping oil at the highest
rate for decades in a signal that it intends to meet customer
demand with more output if necessary.
Some analysts were sceptical about the accuracy of the data,
and noted that the move might push prices higher as Saudi
Arabia's spare production capacity narrows.
"The Saudis might want to show that they are the ones
holding the majority spare capacity. Some might think that more
supply will ease prices, but their idle capacity is now smaller
and prices could rise if there is some supply disruption," said
Emori.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries is due
to meet on Dec. 14 in Vienna to discuss output policy for early
2012.
(Editing by Sugita Katyal)