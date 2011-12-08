* U.S. crude stocks rise 1.34 mln bbls, versus forecast for
drawdown
* ECB meeting expected to deliver 25 basis points rate cut
* Coming up: ECB rate decision Dec 2011; 1245 GMT
(Updates prices)
By Francis Kan
SINGAPORE, Dec 8 Brent crude rose above
$110 on Thursday, as the market shrugged off data showing a gain
in U.S. crude stockpiles and looked forward to further measures
by the European Central Bank (ECB) to support growth.
The ECB's final monetary policy meeting of the year later on
Thursday is expected to deliver a 25 basis points rate cut, even
as market participants pin their hopes on European policy makers
to agree on a plan to tackle the region's debt crisis at a
summit on Friday.
Brent crude rose 48 cents to $110.01 a barrel by
0720 GMT, after settling Wednesday $1.28 lower at $109.53 a
barrel. U.S. crude was up 28 cents at $100.76 a barrel.
"Fundamentals are better than expected and the U.S. and
Chinese economies seem to be stabilising, but trading will be
cautious before Friday's Europe meeting," said Tetsu Emori, a
fund manager with Astramax Co. in Tokyo.
"The market's direction will be determined after the summit,
and a good result will send prices higher."
Oil strengthened even after an unexpected rise in U.S. crude
inventories, which climbed by 1.34 million barrels last week,
versus a forecast for a 600,000-barrel drawdown, government data
showed on Wednesday.
The numbers also contradicted industry data released on
Tuesday showing U.S. crude stocks fell by 5 million barrels.
"(The EIA) data at times were internally inconsistent,
notably relative to the crude stock build," analysts at BNP
Paribas said in a research note.
"We believe the extent of the reported crude stock build is
likely to be revised downwards, or reversed, once more complete
monthly data is subsequently published."
European shares are expected to rise, after stuttering in
the previous session, amid hopes of further support measures
from the ECB for strained money markets.
SAUDI OUTPUT
Market participants also weighed the impact of news that top
oil exporter Saudi Arabia said it was pumping oil at the highest
rate in decades, in a signal it intends to meet customer demand
with more output if necessary.
Some analysts were sceptical about the accuracy of the data,
and noted that if it was true the move might push prices higher
as Saudi Arabia's spare production capacity narrows.
"The Saudis might want to show that they are the ones
holding the majority spare capacity. Some might think that more
supply will ease prices, but their idle capacity is now smaller
and prices could rise if there is some supply disruption," said
Emori.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries is due
to meet on Dec. 14 in Vienna to discuss output policy for early
2012.
(Editing by Clarence Fernandez)