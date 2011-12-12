* Euro zone deal leaves worries over short-term debt crunch
* EU fiscal pact, austerity may lower growth
* Chinese imports, oil demand rise
* Coming Up: OPEC ministers gather ahead of Dec. 14 meeting
(Updates prices; paragraph 7)
By Christopher Johnson
LONDON, Dec 12 Brent crude oil slipped
below $108 a barrel on Monday as investors worried a European
deal on closer fiscal union would not solve its debt crisis and
might deepen a regional slowdown.
The euro, stock markets and gold
all tumbled, while the dollar and German bund
futures, seen as a safe haven from the highly indebted euro zone
governments, rose.
All EU countries except Britain agreed last week on stricter
budget rules, moves towards fiscal union and to provide up to
200 billion euros in bilateral loans to the International
Monetary Fund to help tackle the crisis.
But it could take three months to negotiate and may require
referendums in countries such as Ireland.
Investors worry the long-term steps may not be sufficient to
avert a short-term funding crisis for one or more of the euro
zone's indebted economies. Tight budget control is also likely
to imply lower economic growth in the medium term.
"The austerity measures will have a profoundly negative
impact on economic growth and will make 2012 a very challenging
year in economic terms," said Philippe Gijsels, head of research
at BNP Paribas Fortis Global Markets.
Brent futures for January fell $1.62 to a low of
$107.00 before recovering to around $107.35 by 1442 GMT. U.S.
crude futures fell $1.66 to a low of $97.75 before
inching up to around $97.90.
S&P
Rating agency Standard & Poor's (S&P) put more pressure on
the euro zone on Monday with its chief economist saying time was
running out for the bloc to resolve its debt problems and it
might need another shock to get it moving.
Jean-Michel Six, chief economist of the agency that shocked
financial markets last week by putting 15 euro zone countries on
a watch for a potential downgrade, said last week's EU summit
agreement was a significant step forward, but not enough.
Eugen Weinberg, head of commodity research at Commerzbank in
Frankfurt, said markets could face additional pressure this week
if S&P downgraded its rating of euro zone countries.
"If we get an S&P downgrade, the markets will take another
leg down," Weinberg said. "It has not been discounted yet."
Balancing the euro zone gloom for the oil market were
figures from China showing a surge in crude imports.
The country's crude oil imports rose 8.5 percent over a year
earlier to 5.52 million bpd in November, the second-highest on
record on a daily basis. The daily rate was nearly 13 percent
more than in October.
China's implied oil demand, a combination of crude runs and
net oil product imports, rose 1.7 percent from a year earlier to
about 9.5 million barrels per day (bpd) last month, according to
Reuters calculations based on preliminary government data.
Ministers of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries (OPEC) were due to start arriving in Vienna on Monday
ahead of a Dec. 14 meeting to discuss output.
OPEC members have been at odds over supply policy since June
but look set this week to agree a new production target that
will endorse current cartel output around 30 million barrels per
day (bpd), delegates say.
OPEC's leading price hawk, Iran, said on Sunday the oil
market was balanced and called on some OPEC producers to cut
back as Libyan output resumes.
But Tehran appears to be willing to accept a recommendation
by OPEC's Vienna-based secretariat that 30 million bpd is
required from the group in the first half of 2012.
This week, investors are expected to watch for a series of
U.S. data numbers including retail sales, consumer prices,
manufacturing and jobless claims, aside from headlines out of
Europe, to gauge direction.
(Additional reporting by Manash Goswami in Singapore; Editing
by Alison Birrane)