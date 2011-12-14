* Oil scores biggest gain in a month overnight on Iran
* Prices fall as economic woes overshadow supply disruption
* U.S. oil stocks rise 462,000 barrels, distillates +1.2 mln
bbl
* Coming Up: OPEC meeting in Vienna
By Manash Goswami
SINGAPORE, Dec 14 Brent crude slipped
towards $109 on Wednesday as investors booked profits after
prices rose more than $2 in the previous session and worries
about the global economy overshadowed concerns over supply
disruption from the Middle East.
Jitters over Iran and threats to key shipping lanes made oil
post its biggest gain in a month on Tuesday, in sharp contrast
to a fall in most other financial markets.
Oil investors are turning their attention on the global
growth outlook after the Federal Reserve warned that the turmoil
in Europe poses a risk to the U.S. economy.
Brent crude slipped 48 cents to $109.02 a barrel by
0233 GMT, after posting the biggest one-day rise since Nov. 28
to settle $2.24 higher. U.S. crude slipped 34 cents to
$99.80, after jumping 2.4 percent, the biggest since Nov. 16.
"There is some profit-taking we are seeing today after oil
surged so high yesterday," said Tetsu Emori, a fund manager with
Astramax Co. in Tokyo.
"Participants are now focusing back on the European crisis,
and that is prompting a broad fall across commodities."
Crude futures briefly surged nearly $4 a barrel after
markets opened in New York in the previous session in a furious
burst of trading. Other commodities did not jump, and traders
remained unable to pinpoint a specific trigger for the surge.
Asian shares drifted lower and the euro floundered near an
11-month low on Wednesday, while copper fell for a third day and
gold slipped to its lowest in nearly two months.
Oil was also under pressure from an industry report that
showed crude stocks in the world's largest consumer, the United
States rose 462,000 barrels in the week to Dec. 9, compared with
analysts' expectations for a fall of 2 million barrels.
Distillate stocks rose 1.2 million barrels versus a forecast
for a 800,000 barrel gain. A clearer indication on stocks will
emerge today with data due from the U.S. Energy Information
Administration.
OPEC MEET
Participants are also awaiting the outcome of a meeting of
the producer group OPEC. The group's oil price hawks looked set
to accept a new output target that legitimises a big increase in
supply over the last six months from rival producers Saudi
Arabia and its Gulf allies.
A deal expected at a Wednesday meeting should restore some
credibility to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries after talks fell apart in June and left the cartel
without its normal self-imposed output constraints.
The expected agreement would put a 30-million barrel-a-day
cap on output for all 12 OPEC members for the first half of the
year, keeping production near 3-year highs.
That volume would meet demand and leave enough over to
rebuild lean stocks by 650,000 bpd over the period, OPEC
forecasts.
Extra oil from the Gulf nations since June has helped keep
oil prices in check despite the loss of Libyan output and
unexpected outages scattered across several non-OPEC producers.
(Reporting by Manash Goswami)