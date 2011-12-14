* Prices fall on economic fears; Italy borrowing costs rise

* OPEC agrees new high supply target, no mechanism for cutting

* U.S. crude stocks decline; gasoline, distillates up (Updates prices, adds EIA inventories data)

By Claire Milhench

LONDON, Dec 14 Oil fell $4 on Wednesday amid a deepening euro zone crisis, failed expectations of a new stimulus for the U.S. economy and concerns that oil producing group OPEC may struggle to quickly cut production after formally agreeing a high output ceiling.

Oil together with other commodities suffered from a stronger dollar as investors diverted money into the greenback to avert risk while the Reuters-Jefferies commodities index was down by over 2 percent, the lowest since early October and the sharpest drop since mid-November.

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)agreed a new supply target of 30 million barrels a day, roughly in line with current production but did not put in place a mechanism of individual country quotas.

"It is not clear how OPEC will achieve this target and the decision introduces some downside risk to oil prices," said Nic Brown, head of commodity research at Natixis.

"We are potentially moving from a period when OPEC was under-producing to a period when they will have to show a degree of restraint."

Brent crude was down $3.23 a barrel to $106.27 by 1552 GMT and U.S. crude fell by $4 to $96.13.

"The bigger picture is that the latest demand forecasts from both OPEC and the IEA (International Energy Agency) still look too high and that oil prices have further to fall," Julian Jessop, chief economist at London-based Capital Economics, said in a note.

COST OF DEBT SPIKES

Reinforcing the difficulties facing some euro zone governments to raise funds, Italy sold 3 billion euros of five-year government bonds on Wednesday at a yield of 6.47 percent, up from 6.29 percent.

The euro broke 11-month lows versus the dollar below $1.30 after Rome's auction, with foreign exchange markets still speculating that more rating downgrades were in prospect for euro zone governments.

Analysts also questioned whether OPEC cap swiftly enforce production caps as Libya increases production.

"How will they accommodate the return of Libyan production which could be 1.4 million barrels per day by the end of 2012?" said Christophe Barret, analyst at Credit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank.

"Will those countries that ramped up production, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Kuwait, agree to cut, or will it be a proportionate cut from all members?"

Saudi Arabia said it would respond to demand for its oil rather than the pace Libya's rising oil exports.

"If Libya increases it doesn't necessarily mean Saudi will cut," Saudi Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi told reporters. "We don't react to that, we react to market demand".

In the U.S. the Energy Information Administration said crude oil stocks fell 1.93 million barrels week on week, just below a consensus forecast for a 2 million barrel draw while gasoline and distillates stocks rose sharper than expected.

"Today's EIA data was basically in line with consensus estimates and will likely do little to change the bearish tone set by developments out of Europe," said Chris Jarvis, president of Caprock Risk Management in the United States.

(Additional reporting by Simon Falush, Emma Farge and Zaida Espana; editing by Jason Neely)