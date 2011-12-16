(Fixes dateline to LONDON, not SINGAPORE)
* Weaker dollar, stronger equities lend support
* Lower volumes could mean greater volatility
By Claire Milhench
LONDON, Dec 16 Oil prices edged up near
$104 on Friday, consolidating after a heavy sell-off earlier in
the week, due to a weaker dollar and concerns over U.S.
sanctions against Iran, but the euro zone debt crisis continued
to limit gains.
Brent crude, which rolled over to February as the
prompt month, was up 28 cents to $103.88 a barrel by 1453 GMT.
U.S. crude rose 13 cents to $94 a barrel, after falling
$1.08 to settle at $93.87 on Thursday.
"Support is still coming from the usual suspects - the
weaker U.S. dollar and some strength from the equity markets,"
said Eugen Weinberg, an analyst at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.
"Also after the sell-off over the last couple of days, it is
not surprising that prices are stabilising. We might see some
bargain hunting and possibly even a technical rebound after the
strong price reaction on Wednesday."
Oil prices have gyrated this week. Brent shot up to $111.10
on Tuesday on worries about restrictions to a key shipping lane
and then plunged more than 4 percent on Wednesday in a broad
commodities sell-off triggered by concerns over Europe and by
OPEC's decision to target production of 30 million barrels of
oil per day.
"The oil market is pretty steady today, but there is
weakness left in this market and further falls to come," a
broker said. "The OPEC decision will help the market come off
even more. It does seem like it's a one-way bet at the moment."
Helen Henton, head of commodities research at Standard
Chartered, also remained bearish on oil going into the first
quarter of 2012, citing a slowdown in the global economy.
"Brent has stayed quite surprisingly high over the last
month, given that we have had dollar strength," she said. "The
downside risks for Europe are quite significant, but it will
take some trigger to move lower."
On Thursday Fitch Ratings downgraded Goldman Sachs, Deutsche
Bank and five other large banks in Europe and the United States,
citing "increased challenges" in the financial markets.
"These downgrades just make business more expensive to do. I
think a lot of these banks will be cutting back their financing
arrangements," said a broker.
"That will be a fairly major topic in 2012. It wouldn't
surprise me if some just completely pulled out of commodities as
Credit Agricole announced yesterday."
The market is also worried about downgrades of European
sovereign debt.
"The risk that S&P downgrades Eurozone sovereigns remains
high after the uninspiring EU summit last week," said James
Zhang, an energy analyst at Standard Bank.
"If the downgrades materialise, the market can come under
severe pressure."
SANCTIONS
South Korea on Friday imposed new sanctions on Iran, banning
fresh investment in its oil and gas sectors and blacklisting
additional Iranian firms and personnel.
The U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation on
Wednesday that would expand sanctions on Iran, cracking down on
a wider range of energy issues and closing some loopholes in
existing energy and financial sanctions.
But Henton said that unless there was an embargo imposed by
every country, Iranian crude would get into the market
somewhere.
"It is more likely to affect crude spreads between the
different benchmarks rather than the overall level of oil prices
globally, once the initial shock is gone," she said.
"Nothing will be in place until the end of Q1, and if we see
the economy deteriorate in the meantime that will probably
outweigh the impact."
The dollar index was down 0.14 percent at 1443 GMT. A
weaker dollar is generally supportive for commodities priced in
dollars as it makes them cheaper for investors using other
currencies.
With traders and investors now squaring their books away for
the year-end, volumes are lighter than usual, which could lead
to more volatility, analysts warned.
"Volumes are likely to be decreasing slowly as we get nearer
to Christmas," said Weinberg at Commerzbank. "During this
period, because of the lower volumes, the market is more
susceptible to moves that aren't fundamentally sound. We may see
some further volatility."
