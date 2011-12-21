* Stocks, euro up on ECB first ever offer of 3-yr loans
* Iran uncertainty, tension in Iraq support
* U.S. crude stocks fall 4.6 mln barrels
* Coming Up: Weekly EIA oil stocks; 1530 GMT
By Jessica Donati
LONDON, Dec 21 Oil prices rose to around
$107 a barrel on Wednesday after the European Central Bank's
first ever offer of three-year loans to banks raised hopes the
euro zone would avert a liquidity crisis and head towards
economic recovery.
The supply of limit-free and ultra-cheap cash boosted
sentiment across financial markets after banks took up a
greater-than-expected 489 billion euros.
The ECB's successful tender added to optimism after U.S.
housing starts and building permits were shown to have jumped to
a 1-1/2 year high in November.
Brent crude was up 22 cents to $106.93 a barrel by
1152 GMT after posting the biggest one-day percentage rise since
mid-October on Tuesday to settle up by $3.09. U.S. crude
gained 26 cents to $97.50 a barrel.
"Cheap funding from the ECB has boosted equity markets,"
said Michael Hewson, an analyst at CMC markets, adding that
gains in stocks had fed through to riskier asset markets.
"But the economic fundamentals don't support the equity
rally," he cautioned.
Italy's statistics bureau said the economy had slipped into
what is expected to be a prolonged recession, and analysts
predicted a steeper fall in the fourth quarter and further
contractions thereafter as domestic demand slumps.
Fears of a recession in Europe's third-largest economy
weighed against Tuesday's positive German business sentiment for
December, underscoring its strength even as growth in
neighbouring countries collapses.
Italy's disappointing economic data also contrasted with the
outlook for Spain, which appeared to brighten after its
short-term financing costs more than halved on Tuesday.
SUPPLIES
On the supply side, oil investors are worried the escalating
tension with Iran over the country's nuclear programme may
disrupt oil shipments from the world's fifth-largest exporter.
Diplomats from the United States, the European Union and
other allies have agreed to step up pressure on Iran to force it
to resume talks over its nuclear programme, an Italian
diplomatic source said.
Supply from Iraq is also increasingly a concern. Iraqi
authorities have issued an arrest warrant for Sunni Muslim
Vice-President Tareq al-Hashemi on suspected ties to
assassinations and bombings just as the United States has
withdrawn.
"Look at Iraq. Within days of the U.S. announcement to
withdraw troops, there is concern about growing differences
between the various factions," said Tony Nunan, a risk manager
at Mitsubishi Corp.
Adding to a tightening supply outlook, crude stocks in the
world's largest oil consumer the United States fell twice as
much as expected, an industry report showed on Tuesday. The
American Petroleum Institute said domestic stocks fell 4.6
million barrels compared with expectations of a drop of 2.3
million barrels.
A clearer picture on inventory levels will be available once
the Energy Information Administration releases its numbers later
in the day.
That said, Saudi Arabia said it pumped over 10 million bpd
in November, its highest in decades, to meet strong consumer
demand.
(Additional reporting by Francis Kan and Manash Goswami in
Singapore, editing by Jane Baird)