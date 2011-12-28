* Iran warns it could halt oil flow through Hormuz
* Brent prices up 5 pct in less than two weeks
* Data expected to show lower U.S. crude stocks
* Coming Up: API crude stocks data; 2130 GMT
By Randy Fabi
SINGAPORE, Dec 28 Brent crude oil steadied
above $109 a barrel on Wednesday after rallying for six straight
sessions, supported by Iran's threat to halt oil shipments
through the Strait of Hormuz.
Brent eased 10 cents in thin trading to $109.17 a
barrel by 0153 GMT, after climbing more than a dollar the
previous session. Prices have surged over 5 percent since Dec.
16. U.S. crude edged up a cent to $101.35 a barrel.
Iran's first vice-president warned on Tuesday that the flow
of oil through the Strait of Hormuz would be stopped if foreign
sanctions were imposed on Iran's crude exports over its nuclear
ambitions.
The remarks coincided with a 10-day Iranian naval exercise
in the Strait and nearby waters, a show of military force that
began on Saturday.
"I'm a long term bull and what we are seeing is
justification as to why you want to be in for the long term,"
said Greg Smith, executive director of Global Commodities Ltd.
"The issues are not going to be resolved quickly as to how
supplies are going to be managed if we impose sanctions on
Iran."
Most of the crude exported from Saudi Arabia, Iran, the
United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Iraq - together with nearly all
the liquefied natural gas from lead exporter Qatar - must slip
through the Strait of Hormuz, a 4-mile (6.4 km) wide shipping
channel between Oman and Iran.
About a third of all sea-borne oil was shipped through the
Strait in 2009, according to the U.S. Energy Information
Administration, and U.S. warships patrol the area to ensure safe
passage.
The U.S. State Department said it saw "an element of
bluster" in the threat.
Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia and other Gulf OPEC states
stood ready to replace Iranian oil if further sanctions halted
Iranian crude exports, industry sources said.
Oil prices could find further support from the release of
weekly U.S. crude stocks data on Wednesday and Thursday.
Domestic crude oil inventories are expected to have fallen
for a seventh straight week as refiners delayed imports to draw
down stockpiles for year-end tax considerations, a Reuters poll
ahead of weekly supply data showed on Tuesday.
The American Petroleum Institute will publish its weekly
report at 2130 GMT on Wednesday, while data from the U.S. Energy
Information Administration will be released on Thursday.
Crude trading volumes remained reduced in the holiday week,
with Brent volume on Tuesday 76 percent below the 30-day
average.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)