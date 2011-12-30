* Brent set to see record-high annual average near $111
* Iran threats keep risk premium in oil intact
* U.S. oil, distillates stocks climb unexpectedly
By Emma Farge
LONDON, Dec 30 Brent crude oil was steady
near $108 a barrel on Friday as Iran's threats to halt flows
through a vital oil channel offset a surprise jump in U.S. oil
stocks, leaving oil ontrack to post a 14 percent annual gain.
The benchmark is poised to close the year at a record-high
average of around $111 a barrel, surpassing the previous annual
peak of just below $100 reached in 2008. With the exception of
2008, oil prices have closed higher every year for the last
decade.
Brent fell by 11 cents to $107.90 a barrel by 1037
GMT GMT in the final trading day of 2011, although analysts said
losses were curbed by simmering tensions between Iran and the
United States over a threatened closure of a key oil channel.
U.S. crude was up 25 cents at $99.90 a barrel by the
same time.
"Iran has helped to underpin oil when other commodity prices
have come off," said Andrey Kryuchenkov, analyst at VTB Capital.
"Geopolitical jitters and supply side uncertainty are likely to
increase volatility while tensions in the Middle East could
still add to the risk premium."
A senior Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander said on
Thursday the United States was not in a position to tell Tehran
"what to do in the Strait of Hormuz", state television reported,
ratcheting up tensions over a possible halt of oil flows.
Iran's repeated threats this week to halt oil flow through
the Strait of Hormuz has helped keep intact a risk premium on
prices that first emerged this year with the Libyan uprising,
boosting Brent prices to record levels above U.S. crude in
October.
"The Middle East premium from Libya has not yet completely
eroded as a result of what is happening in Iran," said Jonathan
Barratt, chief executive of Barrattsbulletin.com and ex-managing
director of Commodity Broking Services.
The tensions helped overshadow signs of comfortable stocks
in the world's top oil consumer in the middle of the Northern
Hemisphere winter. U.S. crude oil inventories and distillate
stocks both climbed unexpectedly last week, according to weekly
inventory data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration
released on Thursday.
OUTLOOK
Analysts polled by Reuters expect slightly lower oil prices
of $105 a barrel in 2012 as forecasters like the West's oil
watchdog the International Energy Administration expect global
demand to decelerate in 2012 due partly to the impact of the
euro zone debt crisis.
Chinese factory activity shrunk in December as demand
slackened, indicating a possible slow-down in growth in the
economies responsible for the lion's share of global oil
demand.
Another factor to watch will be the pace of economic
recovery in the United States.
New U.S. claims for jobless benefits rose last week but the
underlying trend pointed to an improving labour market, while
regional factory data showed the world's largest economy gaining
momentum as the year ended.
"When traders get back to the market, they will be focused
on the recovery in the United States. As the number one
consumer, that may override the demand destruction we are seeing
in India, China and Japan," Barratt said.
(Reporting by Emma Farge and Randy Fabi in Singapore, editing
by William Hardy)