(Corrects bullet point and second paragraph to make clear that diplomats, not government said there was a deal)

* Agreement for oil sanctions on Iran from EU - diplomats

* Developments in Nigeria, Kazakhstan watched

* China, U.S., German data stronger than forecast

* U.S. to post fall in crude stockpiles last week - poll

By Simon Falush

LONDON, Jan 4 Brent crude reached its highest in seven weeks on Wednesday, supported by the possibility of supply disruptions from Iran and by strong economic data from Germany, the United States and China.

Brent crude, which had been flat, jumped by nearly $2 immediately after European Union diplomats said they have reached preliminary agreement to ban imports of Iranian crude to the EU but have yet to decide when such an embargo would be put in place.

Brent February crude pared gains after the initial jump to trade up 80 cents at $112.93 barrel by 1511 GMT. It reached $113.97, its highest since Nov. 14.

U.S. February crude was down 2 cents to $102.93 a barrel, following its highest close since May 10.

Analysts said the move was relatively restrained as there was no detail on when any such sanctions would be implemented, and some said that sanctions' potential to affect the oil price may be exaggerated.

"There's an anticipation that it might lead to an escalation of military activity in the region, but we think this is overplayed," said Gareth, Lewis-Davies, energy strategist at BNP Paribas.

"You have to look at whether it has an immediate impact on purchases and it seems it does not. Also most Iranian oil is purchased outside the EU and United States, with India and China big buyers."

Prices at these higher levels could put further downward pressure on already sluggish demand, particularly in Europe, said Olivier Jakob, analyst at Petromatrix in Zug, Switzerland.

"Iran is the supporting factor, but these price levels will hurt the economy. Europe oil demand with prices at these levels will be a total disaster."

He added that the euro's recent weakness against the dollar was making oil particularly expensive in the region, equivalent to $133 per barrel in 2008 terms.

NIGERIA, KAZAKHSTAN

Potential supply disruptions in Africa and central Asia were also supporting prices.

Nigeria's main trade unions on Wednesday called for a national strike and mass demonstrations to shut down sectors such as oil production starting from Monday, unless the government restores a fuel subsidy it scrapped at the start of the week.

Political risk from Kazakhstan was also supporting oil prices, with President Nursultan Nazarbayev on Wednesday extending until Jan. 31 a state of emergency in the western oil city of Zhanaozen, where at least 16 people were killed last month.

While market players were closely watching developments from Iran, and other areas where there could be supply disruption, the overall production picture was also being watched as OPEC oil output rose in December.

This was its highest since October 2008, mainly due to a further recovery in Libya's production, a Reuters survey found on Wednesday.

DATA SUPPORTS MARKETS

Stronger-than-expected economic data from the United States, Germany and China buoyed demand-sensitive assets including oil.

U.S. manufacturing grew at its fastest pace in six months in December, while the downturn in the euro zone's vast private sector economy eased slightly towards the new year thanks to an upturn in Germany, the latest purchasing manager's index showed.

The industry group American Petroleum Institute's inventory data is due at 2130 GMT on Wednesday, with the U.S. Energy Information Administration data following on Thursday.

U.S. commercial crude oil stockpiles were expected to have fallen last week as refiners drew down inventories and limited imports to lower their year-end taxes requirements, a preliminary Reuters poll ahead of weekly supply data showed on Tuesday. (Additional reporting by Florence Tan in Singapore; editing by Keiron Henderson)