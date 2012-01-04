(Corrects bullet point and second paragraph to make clear that
diplomats, not government said there was a deal)
* Agreement for oil sanctions on Iran from EU - diplomats
* Developments in Nigeria, Kazakhstan watched
* China, U.S., German data stronger than forecast
* U.S. to post fall in crude stockpiles last week - poll
By Simon Falush
LONDON, Jan 4 Brent crude reached its
highest in seven weeks on Wednesday, supported by the
possibility of supply disruptions from Iran and by strong
economic data from Germany, the United States and China.
Brent crude, which had been flat, jumped by nearly $2
immediately after European Union diplomats said they have
reached preliminary agreement to ban imports of Iranian crude to
the EU but have yet to decide when such an embargo would be put
in place.
Brent February crude pared gains after the initial
jump to trade up 80 cents at $112.93 barrel by 1511 GMT. It
reached $113.97, its highest since Nov. 14.
U.S. February crude was down 2 cents to $102.93 a
barrel, following its highest close since May 10.
Analysts said the move was relatively restrained as there
was no detail on when any such sanctions would be implemented,
and some said that sanctions' potential to affect the oil price
may be exaggerated.
"There's an anticipation that it might lead to an escalation
of military activity in the region, but we think this is
overplayed," said Gareth, Lewis-Davies, energy strategist at BNP
Paribas.
"You have to look at whether it has an immediate impact on
purchases and it seems it does not. Also most Iranian oil is
purchased outside the EU and United States, with India and China
big buyers."
Prices at these higher levels could put further downward
pressure on already sluggish demand, particularly in Europe,
said Olivier Jakob, analyst at Petromatrix in Zug, Switzerland.
"Iran is the supporting factor, but these price levels will
hurt the economy. Europe oil demand with prices at these levels
will be a total disaster."
He added that the euro's recent weakness against the dollar
was making oil particularly expensive in the region, equivalent
to $133 per barrel in 2008 terms.
NIGERIA, KAZAKHSTAN
Potential supply disruptions in Africa and central Asia were
also supporting prices.
Nigeria's main trade unions on Wednesday called for a
national strike and mass demonstrations to shut down sectors
such as oil production starting from Monday, unless the
government restores a fuel subsidy it scrapped at the start of
the week.
Political risk from Kazakhstan was also supporting oil
prices, with President Nursultan Nazarbayev on Wednesday
extending until Jan. 31 a state of emergency in the western oil
city of Zhanaozen, where at least 16 people were killed last
month.
While market players were closely watching developments from
Iran, and other areas where there could be supply disruption,
the overall production picture was also being watched as OPEC
oil output rose in December.
This was its highest since October 2008, mainly due to a
further recovery in Libya's production, a Reuters survey found
on Wednesday.
DATA SUPPORTS MARKETS
Stronger-than-expected economic data from the United States,
Germany and China buoyed demand-sensitive assets including oil.
U.S. manufacturing grew at its fastest pace in six months in
December, while the downturn in the euro zone's vast private
sector economy eased slightly towards the new year thanks to an
upturn in Germany, the latest purchasing manager's index showed.
The industry group American Petroleum Institute's inventory
data is due at 2130 GMT on Wednesday, with the U.S. Energy
Information Administration data following on Thursday.
U.S. commercial crude oil stockpiles were expected to have
fallen last week as refiners drew down inventories and limited
imports to lower their year-end taxes requirements, a
preliminary Reuters poll ahead of weekly supply data showed on
Tuesday.
(Additional reporting by Florence Tan in Singapore; editing by
Keiron Henderson)