* Brent down just 3 cents, U.S. crude down 51 cents
* Weak euro zone data dampens mood
* Iran's threats to shut waterway caps price falls
SINGAPORE, Jan 9 Brent crude prices
steadied around $113 a barrel on Monday as weaker euro zone
employment and retail sales data boosted the dollar and dented
sentiment, but concerns over Iran's threat to shut a key
oil-shipping route capped price falls.
February Brent eased 3 cents to $113.03 a barrel by
0333 GMT. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, February crude
was down 51 cents at $101.05 a barrel.
The euro zone's November retail sales fell 0.8 percent, much
weaker than a forecast in a Reuters poll for a fall of 0.2
percent, while the number of unemployed rose for the seventh
consecutive month.
The negative news dragged the euro to a 16-month low against
the dollar, while the dollar index against a basket of
major currencies rose above 81.40 to the highest since
September 2010.
A stronger U.S dollar makes commodities priced in the unit
more expensive.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas
Sarkozy, aiming to align the two powerhouse partners that have
driven European integration, will focus on how to boost
employment at a meeting later in the day.
"I don't think there are big expectations from the meeting.
They have met so many times and achieved nothing," said Ben Le
Brun, Market Analyst at OptionsXpress in Sydney.
IRAN RATTLES SABRE
Offsetting the impact of gloomy economic news for oil
markets was a Friday announcement from Iran of new military
exercises in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping
chokepoint.
Iranian officials have in recent weeks threatened to block
the strait if new sanctions imposed by the United States and
planned by the European Union, with the aim of discouraging
Iran's nuclear programme, harm Tehran's oil exports.
"The geopolitical concerns are definitely putting a floor on
oil prices at the moment. There are no two ways about that,"
said Le Brun.
The West has plans to use strategic oil stocks to offset
most of the 16 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude passing
through the waterway should Iran block it, industry sources and
diplomats told Reuters.
The International Energy Agency (IEA) may release up to 14
million barrels per day (bpd) of government-owned oil stored in
the United States, Europe, Japan and other importers, a rate
that could be kept up for a month.
(Reporting by Seng Li Peng)