* Brent stays firm on supply disruption threats
* Iran's tension against West builds
* Nigerian oil union threatens to cut supply
By Seng Li Peng
SINGAPORE, Jan 12 Brent stayed near $113
on Thursday on worries about supply disruption from Nigeria and
Iran which offset pressure from a high inventory build and
persisting eurozone debt woes.
Oil investors fretted about mounting tensions between the
West and Iran after an Iranian nuclear scientist was blown up in
his car by a motorbike hitman on Wednesday, prompting Tehran to
blame Israeli and U.S. agents.
Brent crude rose 75 cents to $112.99 a barrel by
0332 GMT. U.S. oil was up 45 cents a barrel to $101.32 as
of 0022 GMT.
"Clearly, there are reasons for the market to be jittery,"
said Jeremy Friesen, commodity strategist at Societe Generale in
Hong Kong.
"The more jittery the markets are, the higher the oil
prices, and the more likely that there will be some resistance
in the EU about the sanctions," he said.
"I think the market is discounting the ability or the
willingness of Iran to do something. So we haven't seen prices
rally that much."
Washington imposed additional sanctions on Iran last month
and the EU is expected to agree a ban on imports of Iranian oil
this month in addition to the existing four rounds of U.N.
sanctions.
The European Union will have a meeting on Jan. 23 to decide
on whether to embargo Iran's oil.
A nationwide protest in Nigeria against the scrapping of a
fuel subsidy has further compounded fears of supply disruptions
beyond Iran.
Nigeria's biggest oil union said it was ready to halt oil
output if the government did not reinstate the subsidy.
Output has so far been unaffected but the threats were
enough to unnerve the market as Africa's biggest oil exporter
ships around 2 million barrels of crude oil per day and is a key
supplier to the United States and Europe.
Investors were clearly focused on supply issues and looked
past sharply higher U.S. crude stocks.
Inventories surged 4.96 million barrels to 334.65 million
barrels in the week to Jan. 6, data from the U.S. Energy
Information Administration (EIA) showed.
This was well above estimates for an 800,000-barrel build in
a Reuters poll of analysts.
The lingering European sovereign debt issue was overshadowed
by supply concerns, but market volatility will remain as
investors will constantly struggle to balance the effects of
weaker demand and geopolitical risks.
"The economic conditions are likely to continue to
deteriorate. The fundamentals support for oil should be easing,
but that may not result in weaker prices in the geopolitical
environment," said Friesen.
"In the near-term, the market will be bullish."
(Editing by Sugita Katyal)