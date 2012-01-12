* Brent crude rises over $2 toward $115
By Yeganeh Torbati
LONDON, Jan 12 Brent crude jumped
more than $2 to over $114 on Thursday after Nigeria's biggest
oil union said it would shut down oil production, as part of a
national strike over a more than doubling of petrol prices.
Brent crude futures for February jumped $2.88 to a high of
$115.12, trading around $114.70 at 1500 GMT
U.S. crude oil was up about 1.87 percent at $102.75.
Nigeria's main oil union, PENGASSAN, said it would aim to
shut down oil and gas production from Sunday, though industry
officials expressed doubts that unions would be able to stop
crude exports completely.
Output from Nigeria has so far been unaffected but the
threats were enough to unnerve the market as Africa's biggest
oil exporter ships around 2 million barrels of crude oil per day
and is a key supplier to the United States and Europe.
Container shipping group Maersk Line is unable to bring its
vessels carrying consumer goods and foodstuffs into Nigerian
ports as a result of the nationwide strikes, a senior official
said. Shipping sources told Reuters offshore oil terminals were
operating as normal on Thursday.
Tension between Iran and the West also supported prices.
As Washington steps up efforts to punish Tehran over its
nuclear programme, Japan and South Korea looked to reduce oil
imports from Iran and seek alternative sources instead.
Japan, one of the biggest buyers of Iranian oil, pledged on
Thursday to take action to cut its Iran crude imports after U.S.
Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner visited Tokyo to hold talks
with Japanese leaders.
Washington imposed additional sanctions on Iran last month
and the European Union will have a meeting on Jan. 23 to decide
on whether to embargo Iran's oil.
Tensions elsewhere in the Middle East also supported prices,
traders said, as a Frenchman became the first foreign journalist
to be killed in 10 months of unrest in Syria.
"You've got the same potentially bullish factors - Iran,
Syria, Nigeria - in the background," said Christopher Bellew, a
broker at Jefferies Bache in London. "If it weren't for Iran,
probably prices would be lower."
Worries about supply allowed investors to discount reports
of sharply higher U.S. crude stocks and disappointing U.S.
economic data.
Inventories surged by almost 5 million barrels to 334.65
million barrels in the week to Jan. 6, data from the U.S. Energy
Information Administration (EIA) showed. This was well above
estimates for an 800,000-barrel build in a Reuters poll.
U.S. retail sales figures released on Thursday revealed the
weakest growth in retail sales in seven months, and data from
the U.S. Labor Department showed a six-week high in the number
of Americans applying for first-time jobless benefits.
U.S. sales were up just 0.1 percent in December, as
consumers pulled back their spending especially at department
stores and on electronic gadgets.
The euro pared gains against the dollar on Thursday after
the U.S. jobless claims data was released, falling to $1.2715,
still up 0.1 percent on the day.
"On the downside (we have) the strong dollar against the
euro, weak economies in the euro zone, the relatively warm
weather we're having in the northern hemisphere," Bellew said.
(Additional reporting by Seng Li Peng in Singapore; editing by
William Hardy)