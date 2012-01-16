* Iran warns of consequences if Arabs back oil sanctions
* Nigerian president and unions fail to strike deal
* Asian shares fall as S&P downgrades 9 euro zone countries
* Brent target lowered to $108.75/bbl -technicals
By Manash Goswami
SINGAPORE, Jan 16 Brent crude rose towards
$111 on Monday on worries over supply disruptions after Iran
warned Gulf Arab neighbours of consequences if they raised oil
output to replace Iranian barrels facing international
sanctions.
The latest threat comes as leaders of top Asian buyers of
Iranian oil -- China, Japan and South Korea -- tour alternative
Middle East suppliers while the United States pressures nations
to stop importing oil from the Islamic Republic. Yet gains were
capped on concerns over demand after Standard & Poor's cut
sovereign debt ratings of nine of the euro zone's 17 countries.
Brent crude gained 37 cents to $110.81 a barrel by
0218 GMT. The contract, which expires later in the day, posted a
weekly loss of 2.36 percent. U.S. crude rose 11 cents to
$98.81 a barrel, after settling down 2.82 percent for the week,
wiping out the previous week's gain of 2.76 percent.
"The United States is trying to persuade buyers to stop
importing oil from Iran, while each country is studying its
options, its situation," said Ken Hasegawa, a derivatives
manager with brokerage Newedge in Tokyo. "This situation will
continue with high tension."
The twin factors of supply and demand growth will keep oil
trading in a tight range, with U.S. crude trading between $95
and $105 a barrel, Hasegawa said. Without any fresh triggers,
oil faces a downtrend after U.S. oil touched a high for this
year above $103, he said.
Saudi Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi said on Saturday the world's
No. 1 oil exporter -- the only one in OPEC with significant
unused capacity -- was ready and able to meet any increase in
demand. He made no direct reference to sanctions on Iran.
Feeling increasingly isolated, Iran's hardline Islamic
clerical elite lashed back by threatening to block the main
Middle East oil shipping route.
EUROPEAN WOES
Oil bucked the broader trend across markets on Monday due to
the latest warning from Iran. Asian shares, metals and gold all
fell after the mass ratings cut further aggravated euro zone
funding difficulties, threatening to derail progress made in
solving the block's debt crisis.
Standard & Poor's cut ratings of countries, including
top-notch France and Austria, and said it would decide shortly
whether to downgrade the euro zone's bailout fund.
Friday's rating cuts reduced to four the number of AAA-rated
countries guaranteeing the issuance of the European Financial
Stability Facility (EFSF), raising concerns about its lending
ability, vital to containing the euro zone debt crisis.
"The downgrades were widely anticipated and already priced,"
said Ric Spooner, chief market analyst at CMC Markets. "However,
they set a nervous early tone for this week's markets as we
approach more significant hurdles in the evolution of the euro
zone crisis."
A bearish target at $108.91 per barrel has been lowered to
$108.75 for Brent, while U.S. oil is expected to clear a support
at $97.52 per barrel, and head towards a bearish target range of
$93.88 to $94.74 thereafter, says Reuters market analyst Wang
Tao.
(Reporting by Manash Goswami;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)