By Manash Goswami
SINGAPORE, Jan 17 Brent crude futures rose
on Tuesday, staying above $111 on expectations of steady demand
growth after the world's second-largest oil consumer, China,
posted an economic expansion that beat forecasts.
The data eased oil investor worries that Europe's debt
crisis is forcing China's factories to pare output and reduce
energy consumption. The latest numbers give another prop to
prices that have hovered around $110 a barrel since the
beginning of the year, fuelled by escalating tension in the
Middle East over Iran's nuclear programme.
Brent crude rose 46 cents to $111.81 a barrel by
0306 GMT. U.S. crude rose $1.26 a barrel to $99.97. There
was no settlement price for the U.S. benchmark because of a
holiday in the United States on Monday.
"China's data is encouraging, the numbers have been good
across the board and that is supportive of oil," said Ben Le
Brun, market analyst at OptionsXpress. "It shows that the
fallout from the European crisis has not been as bad as
expected."
China's implied oil demand climbed to an all-time high of
9.64 million barrels per day in December, up 0.4 percent from a
year earlier and wound up 2011 with 6.8 percent growth,
calculations based on preliminary government data showed.
The world's top oil exporter, Saudi Arabia, said it can pump
more oil at a moment's notice, a day after Iran warned Gulf oil
producers not to compensate for any disruption of exports due to
international sanctions.
Saudi Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi, told CNN in an interview
Riyadh could increase production by about 2 million barrels per
day (bpd) "almost immediately."
The comments further stoked already simmering tension in the
region as Tehran faces growing isolation over its nuclear
programme, with the United States pressuring top consumers from
China to Japan to stop buying Iranian oil.
A bearish target at $108.75 per barrel remains unchanged for
Brent, while U.S. oil will revisit a Jan. 13 low of $97.70 per
barrel, as it could have completed a rebound from this level,
Reuters market analyst Wang Tao said.
EURO ZONE
Market participants remain worried about global demand
growth as Europe struggles to tackle the region's debt crisis.
The worsening of the region's financial problems may impact
other major economies and stifle energy demand.
U.S. rating agency Standard & Poor's cut its credit rating
of the euro zone's EFSF rescue fund on Monday. The agency said
in a statement the decision was all but inevitable following
identical cuts three days earlier to the creditworthiness of
France and Austria, two of the fund's guarantors.
Broader markets have so far shrugged off the move, with
European shares and the euro recovering on Monday and a debt
auction by France drawing firm investor demand.
"Risk markets successfully negotiated their first minor
hurdle for the week when, as generally expected, French note
auctions revealed no immediate impact from the one-notch rating
downgrade by S&P," Ric Spooner, chief market analyst at CMC
Markets, said in a report.
