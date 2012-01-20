(Refiles to remove extraneous words in headline)
* Asian shares gain as Europe funding worries recede
* Filing for new jobless benefits drop to 4-year low
* U.S. gasoline demand plummets to lowest in more than a
decade
* Brent biased to revisit a low of $110.37 -technicals
By Manash Goswami
SINGAPORE, Jan 20 Brent crude held steady
above $111 on Friday with investors betting oil demand would
grow as Europe's funding worries ease amid supply concerns over
Iran's latest warning to neighbours not to align themselves too
closely with the United States.
But oil was under pressure as gasoline demand in the world's
biggest consumer, the United States, fell to its lowest in a
more than a decade because high pump prices limited road travel.
The latest numbers out of China showing manufacturers started
2012 in a sluggish mode also weighed on the market.
Front-month Brent crude fell 9 cents to $111.46 a
barrel by 0251 GMT, after settling 89 cents higher. U.S.
February crude, which expires later in the day, slipped 4
cents lower to $100.35.
"There is indeed some optimism about the global economic
outlook. There are signs the United States is on its recovery
path, and there is some good from Europe," said Victor Shum of
energy consulting firm Purvin & Gertz. "Against that we have the
geopolitical supply side concerns coming from Iran."
Gasoline inventories jumped by 3.7 million barrels last
week, rising for a third week in a row, the U.S. Energy
Information Administration said.
The number of Americans filing for new jobless benefits
dropped to an almost four-year low last week, and factory
activity in the mid-Atlantic expanded moderately.
But the pace of growth probably will slow as analysts
cautioned the drop in jobless claims was probably exaggerated by
seasonal factors. The slow pace of new orders in the factory
report, along with a drop in new home building and permits in
December showed that obstacles to a strong recovery remain.
Oil investors remain worried about a supply disruption from
Iran, whose foreign minister warned Arab neighbours not to put
themselves in a "dangerous position" by aligning themselves too
closely with the United States in the escalating dispute over
Tehran's nuclear activity.
Iran has threatened to close the Strait of Hormuz, a conduit
for a third of the world's seaborne oil trade, if pending
Western moves to ban Iranian crude exports cripple its energy
sector, fanning fears of a slide into wider Middle East war.
European Union foreign ministers are expected at a meeting
on Monday to agree an oil embargo against Iran and a freeze on
the assets of its central bank, French Foreign Minister Alain
Juppe said, confirming diplomatic leaks.
However, they remained divided on Thursday over the details,
notably the length of a planned grace period to allow states
heavily dependent on Iranian oil to fulfil existing contracts.
Brent oil is biased to revisit the Thursday low of $110.37
per barrel, while signals are mixed for U.S. oil and a further
development of the chart will point a direction.
(Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)