* Refinery problems boost US gasoline
* Libya oil exports to exceed pre-war, weighs on oil
* Coming up: U.S. April crude contract expiry Tuesday
(Recasts, updates prices to settlement, adds analyst comment)
By Robert Gibbons
NEW YORK, March 19 Brent crude prices edged
lower on M onday on rising output from Saudi Arabia and Libya,
while refinery problems helped push U.S. crude higher.
U.S. gasoline prices rose 1 percent after a fire hit PBF
Energy's Delaware City, Delaware refinery, adding to concerns
about fuel supplies in the Atlantic Basin where several plants
have been shut due to poor margins over the past year.
In addition, Valero announced it will shut down its
235,000 barrel per day (bpd) Aruba refinery, further tightening
regional supplies ahead of the U.S. summer driving season.
International benchmark Brent crude dipped however, on news
that top exporter Saudi Arabia boosted oil exports in January
and that Libyan oil production would return to levels last seen
before the civil war in April.
Further support for U.S. crude came as the S&P 500 stock
index extended recent gains on Wall Street to climb within 10
percent of its record closing high from October 2007 on Apple
Inc's announced return of a dividend and the recent
stream of upbeat U.S. economic data.
"Support off of broad based macroeconomic factors was again
in evidence as the U.S. stock market is adding to recent gains
and the euro was able to push higher," Jim Ritterbusch,
president at Ritterbusch & Associates, said in a note.
Brent May crude fell 10 cents to settle at $125.71.
It fell intraday to $124.82, finding support just below the
10-day moving average of $124.88.
U.S. April crude rose $1.03 to settle at $108.09 a
barrel, having swung from $106.55 to $108.24, testing below the
20-day moving average of $106.85 intraday.
The April contract expires at the end of Tuesday's session.
U.S. May crude gained 98 cents to settle at $108.56.
Brent's premium to U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R narrowed to end at
$17.15 a barrel, based on May contract settlements.
Total crude trading volumes were light, with both Brent and
U.S. turnover well under their respective 30-day averages during
post-settlement trading.
IRAN AND ALTERNATIVE SUPPLY
Concerns about the standoff between the West and Iran over
Tehran's nuclear program have lifted oil prices this year and
kept oil markets on edge. Iran has agreed to a new round of
talks with the West, but Western sanctions aimed at curtailing
Tehran's nuclear ambitions have hit oil exports.
"Iran as a supply risk is supporting prices and weaker
demand, rising production and physical oversupply is weighing on
prices, so it is keeping prices rather stable in this narrow
range," said Carsten Fritsch, commodity analyst at Commerzbank.
The return of Libya's exports after disruptions caused by
the civil war, as well the increased supply from Saudi Arabia
could help to calm markets on edge about replacing Iranian
barrels.
Libya plans to export almost 1.4 million bpd of crude oil in
April, a senior National Oil Corp official said, exceeding
deliveries in February 2011 before the uprising that ousted
Muammar Gaddafi.
Saudi Arabia's oil exports rose 143,000 barrels bpd in
January month-on-month, according to government data published
Sunday, while total production rose 61,000 bpd to 9.871 million
bpd in January. The kingdom has insisted it can
replace any lost Iranian supplies.
Addressing any threat of interrupted oil tanker traffic in
the Strait of Hormuz if the West's dispute with Iran erupts,
Iraq has approved a plan to expand its oil export routes by
adding capacity from its northern fields and building a pipeline
to ship oil from southern fields to Turkey.
(Additional reporting by Gene Ramos in New York, Drazen Jorgic
in London and Francis Kan in Singapore; Editing by Bob
Burgdorfer)