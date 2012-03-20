* Libyan exports to hit 1.4 mln bpd in April
* China fuel increase biggest in 33 months
* Coming up: U.S. API weekly crude stocks; 2030 GMT
By Francis Kan
SINGAPORE, March 20 Brent crude fell towards
$125 a barrel on Tuesday as global supply concerns eased and a
hike in Chinese fuel prices sparked fears of lower energy demand
in the world's no.2 oil consumer.
Worries about a supply disruption in Iran were offset by
news that Libyan oil production would return to levels last seen
before the civil war in February, and data the day before,
showing top exporter Saudi Arabia boosted oil exports in January
And in a move that could dampen demand, China will raise
retail gasoline and diesel prices by between 6 and 7 percent
from Tuesday, marking the biggest increase in 33 months.
"The move might sap demand growth. Higher prices tend to
discourage wasteful consumption," said Gordon Kwan, head of
energy research at Mirae Asset Management in Hong Kong.
However, any impact is expected to be muted as China's
economy continues to grow robustly, albeit at a slower pace.
Brent crude fell 55 cents to $125.16 a barrel by
0237 GMT, after settling 10 cents lower in the previous session.
U.S. crude was down 56 cents to $107.53. The
benchmark had gained over $1 on Monday after Valero
announced it will shut down its 235,000 barrel per day (bpd)
Aruba refinery, further tightening regional supplies ahead of
the U.S. summer driving season.
The April contract expires at the end of Tuesday's session.
U.S. May crude was trading at $108.00, down 56 cents.
SUPPLY GROWS
Libya plans to export almost 1.4 million bpd of crude oil in
April, exceeding deliveries in February 2011 before the uprising
that ousted Muammar Gaddafi, while Saudi Arabian oil exports
rose 143,000 barrels per day (bpd) in January on the month after
having fallen in December.
This boost in global supply has eased concerns about the
standoff between the West and Iran over Tehran's nuclear program
that have lifted oil prices this year and kept oil markets on
edge.
Iran has agreed to a new round of talks with the West, but
Western sanctions aimed at curtailing Tehran's nuclear ambitions
have hit oil exports.
A potential loss of Iranian barrels have help underpinned a
17 percent surge in crude prices this year, and could take the
market higher when sanctions are enforced on July 1.
Societe Generale raised its price forecasts for Brent crude
oil and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for 2012 and 2013
citing supply side issues like tight crude stocks, low OPEC
spare capacity and strong non-OPEC supply disruption.
"In addition, both actual and potential supply disruptions
from Iran will be an important factor for the markets," analysts
at Socgen said in a note on Monday.
The bank raised its 2012 Brent price forecast to $127.37 a
barrel from $110. It also upped its WTI price to $117.15 per
barrel, from $103 earlier.
CHINA DEMAND
A hike in China's fuel prices - its second in just over five
weeks - was anticipated due to a spike in global crude prices,
but the range of the rise was bigger than expected, analysts
said.
The increase is not yet big enough to choke oil demand in
the world's second largest oil importer, industry watchers said.
China last raised fuel prices in February, lifting gasoline
and diesel rates 3 to 4 percent to record highs.
The government, worried about inflation, has often postponed
raising prices in the past two years, meaning refiners often run
at a loss as they are unable to pass on any increases in crude
oil costs to consumers.
(Editing by Ramya Venugopal)