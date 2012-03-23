* Brent to rise $4 to $114.30 in 2012 -Reuters poll
* Major Asian buyers cut Iranian imports
* Coming up: U.S. New Home Sales Feb; 1400 GMT
By Francis Kan
SINGAPORE, March 23 Brent crude was steady above
$123 a barrel on Friday, rebounding from sharp falls in the
previous session, as better-than-expected U.S. economic data
eased fears of a sharp slowdown in China hitting oil demand.
A report showing the number of Americans claiming new
unemployment benefits dropped to a four-year low last week,
while a gauge of future U.S. economic activity posted its fifth
straight monthly increase in February in fresh signs of gaining
economic momentum.
But analysts warned that U.S. momentum could slow if the
global economy keeps sliding.
Oil prices fell by almost 2 percent on Thursday after data
showed manufacturing activity shrinking for a fifth straight
month in China and the euro zone showed displayed signs of
wilting.
"The macroeconomic picture is getting better, especially in
the U.S., and that's helping oil prices. But the recovery is
very slow and there's still a lot of uncertainty regarding China
and Europe," said Ken Hasegawa, a commodity derivatives manager
at Newedge Brokerage in Tokyo.
Brent crude rose 17 cents to $123.31 a barrel by
0151 GMT. The benchmark is set to fall 2 percent this week,
after ending flat in the previous week.
U.S. crude was up 18 cents at $105.52, and is poised
for a 1.4 percent fall this week, its second straight weekly
decline.
IRAN SUPPORT
Ongoing tensions between Tehran and the West over its
disputed nuclear programme will continue to add a premium to
prices, as the market anticipates further supply disruption from
Iran.
Analysts polled by Reuters hiked their forecast for Brent
oil prices this year by $4 to $114.30 a barrel, citing the
concerns that supply losses could grow as a European Union (EU)
ban on Iranian crude takes effect on July 1 and Asian countries
face pressure from Washington to cut purchases from Iran.
In addition to the risk of an Iranian disruption, adverse
weather, technical glitches and unrest in Syria, Yemen and Sudan
has taken an estimated 1.1 million barrels per day of oil
production offline, according to Reuters calculations.
"With the current market fundamentals characterised by
extremely low inventories and stretched spare capacity, oil
prices are to likely to remain high," said analysts at Barclays
Capital in a report.
Major buyer South Korea cut imports of Iranian crude in the
first two months of 2012, joining Taiwan and South Africa as the
latest in a growing group of buyers bowing to international
pressure on the Islamic Republic.
In a concession to Asian buyers, the EU will allow some
insurance on Iranian oil shipments before the bloc's full
embargo starts on July 1, member states agreed on Thursday.
CUSHING BOOST
In Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point for U.S. traded
crude oil futures, U.S. President Barack Obama reiterated his
pledge to speed up the approval for the southern leg of the
Keystone XL pipeline that would ship crude from the glutted
Midwest to the refinery hub at the Texas Gulf Coast.
"We believe that prompt or 2013 WTI values should not
strengthen on news that President Obama may be expediting the
southern leg of the Keystone XL project, given that the start-up
date will still be 2014," said the Barclays report.
(Editing by Jean Yoon)