* U.S. not ruling out oil reserves release to fight high
prices
* U.S. crude stockpiles up 3.6 mln bbls last week - API
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, March 28 Brent crude fell for a
second session on Wednesday, breaching $125, on the possibility
of a release of strategic oil reserves by the United States even
after crude stockpiles in the world's largest oil user rose more
than expected last week.
Oil remained supported by supply concerns on rising tensions
between Iran and the West, production problems in the North Sea
and bombing in South Sudan.
Brent May crude fell 71 cents to $124.83 a barrel by
0254 GMT. U.S. crude was down 60 cents to $106.73.
"Markets have arrived at a level where they probably need to
see evidence of better economic growth and demand before they
take things higher," said Ric Spooner, Sydney-based chief market
analyst at CMC Markets.
"Tonight's numbers on U.S. oil inventories will be another
piece of the j igsaw."
U.S. crude stocks rose 3.6 million barrels last week, the
American Petroleum Institute (API) said on Tuesday, against
analysts' expectations for a 2.6 million barrels rise. {API/S]
"Crude prices could come under further pressure if U.S.
official inventory data confirms expectations of a 2.5 million
barrels build," ANZ analysts said in a note.
The United States has not changed its stance on tapping its
emergency oil reserves, keeping "all options on the table"
regarding its response to high oil prices, a government official
said.
Data on Tuesday showed Americans were more worried about
inflation in March than at any time in the last 10 months and
consumer confidence waned in the wake of higher gasoline prices.
U.S. average gasoline demand fell 1.5 percent in the week to
March 23, from the previous week, MasterCard said in its
separate weekly Spending Pulse report. Demand was off 7 percent
from the year-ago period, the report said.
SUPPLY RISKS
A reduction in Forties crude supply and news that South
Sudan's oil fields were bombed briefly pushed up oil prices on
Tuesday.
Hopes of a quick restart of South Sudan's oil production
were dashed after Sudan and South Sudan accused each other of
launching fresh attacks on oil-producing areas either side of
their contested border on Tuesday. Sudan said it hoped the
conflict would not escalate into war.
In the North Sea, oil flows through the Forties pipeline
have been curbed by the shutdown of Total's Elgin
platform following a gas leak, oil traders said.
Ongoing tensions between the West and Tehran over its
nuclear program also supported prices although a bill to ramp up
Iran sanctions failed in the U.S. Senate on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Ed Davies)