* Global oil consumption to average 88.81 mln bpd in
2012-EIA
* US crude stocks up 6.6 mln bbls vs 2.1 mln forecast -API
* Brent could fall to $117.80 -technicals
* Coming Up: U.S. EIA weekly petroleum status report; 1430
GMT
By Manash Goswami
SINGAPORE, April 11 Brent crude held at $120 on
Wednesday, after posting steep losses in the previous session,
as a cut in global oil consumption forecast by the EIA and an
unexpected surge in U.S. crude stocks reinforced fears demand
growth may slow.
The cut by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA)
followed weak economic numbers from the two top oil consumers -
China and the United States - suggesting the global economy may
be in more trouble than it appeared. These factors overshadowed
concerns of supply disruption from the Middle East.
Brent traded 15 cents higher at $120.03 a barrel by
0302 GMT, after settling $2.79 lower at its weakest since Feb.
17. The 2.27 percent slide was the biggest one-day percentage
loss since Dec. 14. U.S. oil slipped 10 cents to $100.92
a barrel, after settling down $1.44 at $101.02, the lowest since
Feb. 14 and below its 100-day moving average of $101.65.
"The broader markets, including oil, are on risk-off mode at
this point because of the series of negative numbers we have
seen recently," said Natalie Robertson, an analyst at ANZ. "Oil
markets would be flat to lower over the next few days, with
support coming in if there are worries on the supply side."
Asian shares fell for a third day, while the dollar declined
to a five-week low against the yen and the euro inched lower due
to the uncertainty surrounding global growth. Shanghai copper
fell more than 2 percent to three-month lows, tracking sharp
losses in London.
Oil is also under pressure after the American Petroleum
Institute (API) showed crude stocks rose 6.6 million barrels,
three-fold more than a forecast of 2.1 million barrels in a poll
by Reuters. This week's crude-stocks rise followed the largest
two-week build in the past 11 years reported by the U.S. Energy
Information Administration (EIA) last week.
"While it is not unusual to see a build in crude stocks at
this point because demand usually falls with many refineries
doing maintenance, it is still weighing on sentiment," Robertson
said.
Brent could fall further to $117.80 per barrel, as indicated
by its wave pattern and a Fibonacci projection analysis, while
U.S. oil is expected to clear a support at $100.81 per barrel
and fall more to $99.37, according to Reuters technical analyst
Wang Tao.
Oil is also under pressure as concerns about European debt
have resurfaced as investors worry Spain could become the next
source of contagion in the euro zone due to its weak fiscal
position. Spain's banks may need more capital if the economy
deteriorates, the head of the central bank said.
DEMAND GROWTH
The EIA forecast global oil consumption to average 88.81
million barrels per day in 2012, compared with last month's
projection of 88.96 million bpd.
The EIA expects oil markets to weaken this year as a result,
even though exports from Iran fall as the United States and
Europe tighten sanctions on the Islamic Republic to force it to
abandon its nuclear programme.
Iran's oil production may fall 15 percent this year due to
reduced foreign investment, it said.
Iran has agreed to renew discussions with the permanent
members of the U.N. Security Council - the United States,
Russia, China, Britain and France - plus Germany last month,
more than a year after previous talks failed. The next round
would be in Baghdad following this week's negotiations in
Istanbul.
Even before the talks begin, Iran said it cut oil exports to
Spain and may halt sales to Germany and Italy, according to its
English-language state television. The announcement may have
been aimed at strengthening its position ahead of the talks.
But, in an indication that Tehran's "counter-sanctions" were
of little impact, Spain's biggest refiner said it had already
replaced Iranian crude with Saudi Arabian oil months ago.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)