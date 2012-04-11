* Global oil consumption to average 88.81 mln bpd in
2012-EIA
* US crude stocks up 6.6 mln bbls vs 2.1 mln forecast -API
* Brent could fall to $117.80 -technicals
* Coming Up: U.S. EIA weekly petroleum status report; 1430
GMT
(Adds comments, updates prices)
By Manash Goswami
SINGAPORE, April 11 Brent crude held at $120 on
Wednesday, after posting steep losses in the previous session,
as a cut in global oil consumption forecast by the EIA and an
unexpected surge in U.S. crude stocks reinforced fears demand
growth may slow.
The cut by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA)
followed weak economic numbers from the two top oil consumers -
China and the United States - suggesting the global economy may
be in more trouble than it appeared. These factors overshadowed
concerns of supply disruption from the Middle East.
Brent traded 12 cents higher at $120 a barrel by
0639 GMT, after settling $2.79 lower at its weakest since Feb.
17. The 2.27 percent slide on Tuesday was the biggest one-day
percentage loss since Dec. 14.
U.S. oil gained 24 cents to $101.26 a barrel, after
settling down $1.44 at $101.02, the lowest since Feb. 14 and
below its 100-day moving average of $101.65.
"The broader markets, including oil, are on a risk-off mode
at this point because of the series of negative numbers we have
seen recently," said Natalie Robertson, an analyst at ANZ. "Oil
markets would be flat to lower over the next few days, with
support coming in if there are worries on the supply side."
The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported crude stocks
rose 6.6 million barrels, three-fold more than a forecast of 2.1
million barrels in a poll by Reuters. This week's rise in crude
stocks follows the largest two-week build in the past 11 years
reported by the EIA last week. The EIA is due to issue inventory
data later in the day.
"While it is not unusual to see a build in crude stocks at
this point because demand usually falls with many refineries
doing maintenance, it is still weighing on sentiment," Robertson
said.
Asian shares fell for a third day, tracking a steep fall on
Wall Street, while the dollar declined due to the uncertainty
surrounding global growth. Copper futures in Shanghai lost
almost 3 percent to hit three-month lows, tracking a steep
decline in London on Tuesday.
"If the risk-off mentality sticks around for a few more
days, we could be seeing U.S. crude below $100 per barrel
depending on how the U.S. inventory figures pan out," said Tim
Waterer, a senior forex dealer at CMC Markets, in a report.
Brent could fall further to $117.80 per barrel, as indicated
by its wave pattern and a Fibonacci projection analysis, while
U.S. oil is expected to clear a support at $100.81 per barrel
and fall more to $99.37, according to Reuters technical analyst
Wang Tao.
Oil is also under pressure as concerns about European debt
have resurfaced with investors worrying Spain could become the
next source of contagion in the euro zone due to its weak fiscal
position. Spain's banks may need more capital if the economy
deteriorates, the head of the central bank said.
"Escalating Spanish yields and signs of abating Chinese
commodity demand have served to deflate risk assets, with
investors clearly adopting a proceed-with-caution trading
mentality this week," Waterer said. "Greece is no longer the
word when it comes to European risk."
CONSUMPTION FORECAST
The EIA forecast global oil consumption to average 88.81
million barrels per day in 2012, compared with last month's
projection of 88.96 million bpd.
The EIA expects oil markets to weaken this year as a result,
even though exports from Iran fall as the United States and
Europe tighten sanctions on the Islamic Republic to force it to
abandon its nuclear programme.
Iran has agreed to renew discussions with the permanent
members of the U.N. Security Council - the United States,
Russia, China, Britain and France - plus Germany last month,
more than a year after previous talks failed. The next round
would be in Baghdad following this week's negotiations in
Istanbul.
"The fact that they are planning a second meeting suggests
that there may be some progress," said Robertson. "That may
remove some risk premium from the prices. But we will need to
see both sides actively working towards a resolution for those
premiums to come down substantially."
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)