* Fed's easy policy appropriate right now -Vice Chair Yellen
* U.S. crude stocks up 2.79 mln bbls; distillate, gasoline
falls
* Iran to offer new proposals at this weekend's nuclear
talks
* Coming Up: EZ Industrial production; 0900 GMT
By Manash Goswami
SINGAPORE, April 12 Brent crude held steady at
$120 on Thursday as supply disruption worries eased with Iran
saying it would present new proposals in the upcoming nuclear
talks with world powers, reversing some of the previous
session's gains.
Prices were also under pressure following comments by top
U.S. Fed officials that the central bank is still waiting to see
if more monetary stimulus is needed, and on resurfacing worries
about Spain's fiscal woes. These factors overshadowed an
unexpected drop in U.S. oil product stocks.
Brent crude fell 1 cent to $120.17 a barrel by 0328
GMT, after touching a low of $119.93 earlier in the session.
Brent settled 30 cents higher at $120.18 on Wednesday.
U.S. oil fell 11 cents to $102.59, after gaining
$1.68 in the previous session.
"At the end of the day, Iran is also worried about its
exports, about being able to do business with other countries.
They need to maintain their budget, otherwise they cannot
survive," said Tetsu Emori, a Tokyo-based commodities fund
manager at Astmax Investments.
"There is worry on the demand side as well, especially after
last week's U.S. jobs data."
The offer for new proposals was made by head of Iran's
Supreme National Security Council, Saeed Jalili, according to
the country's English-language Press TV. But it was unclear if
Tehran was willing to address its disputed uranium enrichment
drive as six world powers want.
Previous rounds of talks with the P5+1 group - the five U.N.
Security Council members, the United States, Britain, France,
Russia and China, plus Germany - foundered in part because of
Iran's refusal to negotiate on the scope of its uranium
enrichment work, instead floating vague proposals for trade and
security cooperation.
Oil reversed two days of losses on Wednesday as U.S.
gasoline stocks fell 4.3 million barrels and distillate stocks,
which include heating oil and diesel fuel, slid 4.0 million
barrels -- both much above forecasts.
That overshadowed the 2.8 million-barrel build in U.S. crude
stocks, their third straight weekly gain, dwarfing analysts'
forecasts for an increase of 2.1 million barrels.
DEMAND WORRIES
Oil investors are worried about oil demand growth after a
recent spate of weak numbers from the United State and China -
two of the world's top economies - suggest the health of the
global economy may be worse than expected.
The Federal Reserve's ultra-easy monetary policy is
appropriate given high unemployment and the headwinds facing the
economy, Janet Yellen, the No. 2 official of the U.S. central
bank said on Wednesday.
The comments from Yellen and two other top U.S. Federal
Reserve officials suggest the central bank is on hold as it
waits to see whether a modest recovery will accelerate despite
some stumbles, or whether more monetary stimulus will be needed.
"It is not easy for the Fed to come out and talk about
further monetary stimulus," said Emori. "They would probably
wait and watch how the economy progresses for another two to
three months."
Broader markets are also worried about Europe's economy as
Spain's fiscal woes worsen, even after a better-than-expected
debt auction by Italy and supportive comments from a European
Central Bank official on Spain.
Asia shares eked out small gains on Thursday reflecting the
caution.
Brent is expected to consolidate in a range of $119.39 to
$120.97 per barrel, before either rebounding more or sliding
towards $117.80, while U.S. oil has turned neutral in a range of
$100.81-$103.40, following its rebound on Wednesday, according
to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)