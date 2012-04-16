* Seaway pipe reversal targeted to begin 2 wks earlier
* Brent premium to WTI narrows sharply
* Iran talks trim geopolitical risk premium
* Coming up: API U.S. petroleum data, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday
(Updates throughout)
By Gene Ramos
NEW YORK, April 16 Oil futures tumbled more than
2 percent o n M onday after news a major pipeline reversal that
will alleviate a large U.S. bottleneck may start ahead of
schedule sparked heavy spread trading.
The premium of international benchmark Brent to U.S.
oil futures crashed by more than $2.50 a barrel to the
lowest level since February after filings by Enterprise Product
Partners and Enbridge showed they planned to
reverse the Seaway pipeline on May 17, two weeks ahead of
schedule.
Traders have been closely eyeing the start up of the
pipeline, which will send crude to the U.S. Gulf Coast refining
hub from the Cushing, Oklahoma delivery point of U.S. crude
futures. A glut of crude in the Midwest from rising Canadian
and North Dakota oil production has inflated inventories there
and depressed U.S. oil futures relative to Brent for over a
year.
"The earlier-than-expected reversal of the Seaway pipeline
has triggered selling of the WTI-Brent spread," said Gene
McGillian, analyst at Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.
Oil prices were already under pressure from euro zone
worries triggered by Spain's debt problems and weekend talks
between Iran and six world powers about its disputed nuclear
program.
The market has been balancing the risk of the euro zone
crisis on oil demand against the potential for a large supply
disruption from OPEC nation Iran due to U.S. and EU sanctions
that come into effect over the summer this year.
In London, Brent crude for June delivery fell $2.53
to settle at $118.68 barrel in average trade volumes, after
dropping to a session low of $118.20, the lowest for front-month
Brent since Feb. 15.
U.S. crude for May delivery which expires on Friday,
traded higher, settled up 10 cents at $102.93 a barrel, after
rebounding from a low of $101.80 that threatened a dip below the
100-day moving average.
June Brent's premium against to June U.S. crude futures
CL-LCO1=R dipped to just over $15 a barrel in post-settlement
activity, down from near $18 a barrel on Friday, marking the
biggest one-day drop since November.
The losses carried across the oil complex, with RBOB
gasoline futures off more than 2 percent and heating oil
futures off 1.7 percent. Additional support came from
unseasonably warm weather in the U.S. Northeast, the world's
biggest heating oil market, with heating demand forecast to
average 55 percent below normal this week.
FOCUS ON IRAN
Market focus remained on Iran as traders awaited a
breakthrough in the talks with the West over its nuclear
program. Tensions sent Brent crude prices up to more than $128 a
barrel this year ahead of European Union import ban on Iranian
oil that come into effect on July 1.
Following talks over the weekend, negotiators from Iran and
the six nations agreed to reconvene on May 23 in Baghdad. Iran's
foreign minister said his country was ready to resolve all
nuclear issues in the next round of talks if sanctions against
Tehran were lifted.
The United States remained on guard and President Barack
Obama said more sanctions would be imposed against the Islamic
Republic if there was no breakthrough in nuclear talks with
global powers in the coming months.
(Additional reporting by Matthew Robinson and David Sheppard
in New York; Claire Milhench in London; Editing by Marguerita
Choy)