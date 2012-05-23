(Corrects dateline to May 23)

* IAEA says deal with Iran near, easing fears of supply disruptions

* World Bank cuts China economic growth forecast

* Coming up: EIA oil data at 1430 GMT on Wednesday

By Jessica Jaganathan

SINGAPORE, May 23 Brent crude slipped around 0.4 percent on Wednesday as a potential deal between Iran and the U.N. nuclear watchdog eased fears of oil supply disruptions, while concerns over the debt crisis in the euro zone and a slowing Chinese economy weighed on demand.

The U.N.'s International Atomic Energy Agency expects to sign a deal with Iran soon to unblock investigations into suspected work on atom bombs in the oil-producing country, increasing the prospect of a resolution to a conflict over the issue.

Brent crude had dropped 46 cents to $107.95 a barrel by 0402 GMT and U.S. July crude had fallen 56 cents to $91.29, with economic concerns weighing as the World Bank cut its economic growth forecast for China, the world's second-largest oil consumer.

Nagging fears of a messy Greek exit from the euro zone also remained ahead of a meeting of European leaders. Germany has dismissed a French-led call for euro zone governments to issue common bonds, cooling hopes a day before a European Union summit that the meeting would produce fresh measures to tackle the region's debt problems.

"Elections (in Greece) and the EU Ministers' meeting could potentially cause a lot of headline driven movements in oil prices," said Tony Nunan, a Tokyo-based risk manager at Mitsubishi Corp.

Waning optimism about the summit drove the euro down against the dollar and the dollar index strengthened. A stronger greenback can pressure dollar-denominated commodities such as oil by making them more expensive to consumers using other currencies.

MORE HURT

U.S. crude oil inventories rose 1.5 million barrels last week, industry group the American Petroleum Institute said in a report released late on Tuesday, further hurting prices.

Ahead of weekly reports on U.S. oil inventories, crude stocks were expected to have risen 1.0 million barrels last week, a Reuters survey of analysts showed.

The EIA's weekly report is due on Wednesday at 1430 GMT.

Europe is facing a glut of high quality crude oil grades, only a year after Libya created a serious shortage, as demand from the continent falls and the U.S. cuts imports due to greater domestic supply.

This has led to a steep weakening in values for many high quality sweet and low-sulphur grades a rare development that suggests oil futures prices have room to correct further in an over supplied market.

