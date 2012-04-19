(Corrects tenure of Spanish bonds in first summary point)
* Auction of 2- and 10-year Spanish debt coming up
* U.S. crude stocks rise higher than expected
* IMF says secures $320 bln in drive for new funds
By Jessica Jaganathan
SINGAPORE, April 19 Brent crude futures held
above $118 on Thursday as investors remained cautious ahead of a
key Spanish bond auction, with renewed fears of a euro zone debt
crisis keeping a lid on oil demand.
A higher-than-expected increase in crude oil stocks, which
rose for a fourth straight week in the United States, also
weighed on prices.
Brent June crude gained 38 cents to $118.35 a barrel
at 0630 GMT, after hitting $116.70 in the previous session, its
lowest in more than two months.
U.S. May crude slipped five cents to $102.62, after
falling more than a dollar in the previous session. The May
contract expires on Friday.
"Everyone's waiting for the Federal Open Market Committee
meeting next week on monetary policy, and the Spain auction
later today, with the outcome potentially having an impact on
the oil market," said Ken Hasegawa, a commodity derivatives
manager at Newedge Brokerage in Tokyo.
"Fundamentally, there's also a lot of inventory on crude
that's weighing on the market, but the Iran talks are providing
support for the oil market."
The support levels for Brent and U.S. crude are at $116 and
$100 a barrel respectively, with no big sharp upside expected in
the market, Hasegawa said.
A more challenging longer-term debt sale looms on Thursday,
when Spain, the euro zone's fourth-largest economy, will sell
two- and 10-year bonds, even as an auction of 12- and 18-month
Spanish debt earlier this week was considered a success.
Investors see the sales as a test of demand for the country's
debt.
"There is potentially a good upside if yields are low.
However, if Spain's cost of debt breaches the six percent
barrier, expect a sell-off in equities and commodity instruments
and a shift to the safe haven of U.S. and German treasuries to
emerge," Miguel Audencial of CMC Markets wrote in a note on
Thursday.
Spanish banks' bad loans rose to their highest since Oct.
1994 in February, to stand at 8.2 percent of their credit
portfolios, Bank of Spain data showed on Wednesday, as the
sector continues to battle sliding house prices and a looming
recession.
To help cushion the impact of a potential European debt
crisis, the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday it had
raised $320 billion so far, with Poland and Switzerland joining
the effort. The IMF is hoping to secure at least $400 billion in
commitments from finance officials around the globe.
All eyes are also on next week's meeting of the
policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), which will
be closely scrutinized for any hints of a third round of
quantitative easing, which could have an impact on oil prices.
U.S. STOCKS
U.S. crude stocks jumped 3.86 million barrels to nearly 22.8
million in the week to April 13, the biggest four-week build
since February 2009, data from the U.S. Energy Information
Administration (EIA) showed.
The increase exceeded analyst expectations for a rise of 1.4
million barrels. The build helped offset supply concerns due to
a string of disruptions across the globe this year, as well as
worries about the potential loss of oil from Iran due to EU and
U.S. sanctions against the OPEC producer set to take effect in
July.
Appetite for other crude grades could also increase, with
Japan slashing Iranian crude purchases by almost 80 percent in
April versus the first two months of the year, as tightening
sanctions make it tough to pay, ship and insure the oil.
Iran and six world powers have decided to reconvene on May
23 in Baghdad after talks on Iran's disputed nuclear program
resumed last Saturday, following a long gap. Iran has said it is
ready to resolve issues raised by the West that spawned tension
driving a jump in oil prices last month to the year's highs.
(Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Himani Sarkar)