* U.S. crude stays above $103/barrel
* Iran's crude exports slip to 2.1 mln bpd
* Coming Up: China Markit Mfg Flash PMI; 0230 GMT
By Luke Pachymuthu
SINGAPORE, April 23 Brent held steady under $119
a barrel on Monday, supported by the impact of sanctions on
Iranian supply, while investors await key manufacturing data out
of China for clues on the health of the world's No. 2 oil
consumer.
Iran's crude exports have slipped to 2.1 million barrels per
day (bpd), compared with an average of 2.3 million bpd in the
last Iranian year that ended on March 19, Iranian oil officials
said according to a report published on Friday.
Brent crude slipped 2 cents to $118.74 a barrel by
0151 GMT, while U.S. crude was 12 cents lower at $103.76.
"On the supply side, Iran continues to be a risk which we
can't ignore at all," said Ric Spooner, chief market analyst at
Australia-based CMC Markets.
"It seems quite unlikely that we will be seeing any swift
resolution to the standoff between the West and Tehran over
their nuclear program."
Tightening western sanctions on Iran over the Islamic
Republic's disputed nuclear programme helped send Brent prices
above $128 a barrel in March, the highest since 2008.
The European Union is also planning an embargo on Iranian
oil imports from July 1. While a review is possible in the next
two months, there is no economic reason now to change plans for
the ban, a senior EU official said on Friday.
At a Group of 20 finance ministers' meeting in the United
States last week, officials issued a communique which outlined
an agreement between the group and emerging nations to closely
watch oil prices and carry out "additional actions" as needed
and welcome the commitments by producing countries to ensure
adequate supply.
Traders were also keeping a close eye on China's flash
manufacturing PMI data from HSBC due out at 0230 GMT.
"Any indication which shows further deterioration to China's
manufacturing could likely put pressure on oil prices," Spooner
said.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)