* U.S. crude inventories rise more than expected
* Report Iran may halt nuclear program hits prices
* U.S. Fed sticks to current interest rate policy
By Gene Ramos
NEW YORK, April 25 Crude oil futures climbed
back up in choppy trading on Wednesday, getting a lift from U.S.
equities, which rallied on a bellwether stock's earnings jump.
The shift erased losses brought about by a
larger-than-expected increase in U.S. inventories and in
reaction to a report that Iran may consider a halt to its
nuclear program.
Prices moved little after the U.S. Federal Reserve, as
expected, said at the end of a two-day policy meeting that it
will keep interest rates exceptionally low at least through late
2014.
"Oil got support from equities, which are on a rally mode
and as support developed after the day's lows around $103 was
not violated," said Hamza Khan, analyst at the Schork Group in
Villanova, Pennsylvania.
The central bank said the U.S. economy had been expanding
moderately and that the labor market had improved in recent
months. It noted, however, that while the jobless rate had
declined, it remained elevated.
U.S. crude inventories rose almost 4 million barrels in the
week to April 20, up for the fifth week in a row, the U.S.
Energy Information Administration said. A forecast in a Reuters
poll had called for a 2.7-million-barrel build.
The EIA also reported larger-than-expected drawdowns of 2.24
million barrels in U.S. gasoline stockpiles, their 10th straight
week of decline, and 3.05 million barrels in distillates, which
include heating oil and diesel, their fourth drop in five weeks.
"The report is neutral to bullish," said John Kilduff,
partner at Again Capital LLC in New York.
"The commitment by the U.S. refining industry to keep a lid
on refined product inventory levels remains unbowed," he said.
The data had little impact on product futures. However,
front-month heating oil futures posted a premium against
gasoline futures for the first time since Feb. 29, according to
Reuters data.
"The gasoline bubble has burst as there are more imports
coming in from Europe," said Phil Flynn, analyst at PFGBest
Research in Chicago.
"People were expecting that Brent crude, which has been
guiding U.S. gasoline's moves, would remain high, but it has
fallen sharply from the March highs," Flynn said.
By 1:50 p.m. EDT (1750 GMT), ICE Brent crude for June
delivery traded in London at $118.92 a barrel, up 76
cents.
U.S. June crude rose 82 cents to $104.37.
Prices initially fell back in early trade after a report
from Bloomberg said Iran was considering a Russian proposal to
halt its nuclear work to avert new European Union sanctions. The
report was sourced to Tehran's envoy in Moscow.
(Additional reporting by Robert Gibbons in New York, Julia
Payne in London)